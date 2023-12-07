Prep for winter with $101 off the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V cordless electric snowblower at $649 low

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $649 shipped. Down from its usual $750 price tag, this snow blower has seen only seven previous discounts over the course of this year, with six of them never falling lower than $700, and the seventh being brought down lower during last month’s Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes to extend the Thanksgiving Weekend savings, taking $101 off the going rate and returning it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a brushless motor that is powered by two EGO 56V ARC lithium-ion batteries, this snow blower is able to clear a 21-inch wide path, throwing the snow up to 40 feet out of the way. You won’t have to worry about ice, either, as its steel auger is able to break it up and cut through at faster rates than other models, all while its weather-resistant steel body stands up to challenging conditions. It features a variable speed control for the auger to give you better handling over the device, with two bright LED headlights as well for better visibility when doing nighttime or early-morning clearings. Includes two 5.0Ah batteries and dual-port charger.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Snow Joe 22-inch 15A Cordless Electric Snow Thrower for $300. This snow thrower was designed for clearing off your driveways and walkways in the winter, all without the need for gas, oil, or tune-ups. Its 15A motor is able to move up to 840 pounds-per-minute of snow, paired with a steel auger that is able to cut a 22-inch wide path in up to 13 inches of depth. It features a 180-degree adjustable chute that is able to launch snow up to 25 feet to ensure your path’s clearing. You’ll also find a corded model that comes with a storage cover on Amazon for $222.

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the Greenworks 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower with 5.0 Ah battery, currently $580. Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow thrower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches, and features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet.

EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Snow Blower features:

Peak Power technology combines the power of 2 EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries

Throws snow up to 40 ft.

Steel auger cuts through ice & snow 50% faster

High-efficiency brushless motor

21 in. clearing width

Variable speed auger control

Weather-resistant heavy-duty steel and composite construction to handle challenging conditions

2 bright LED headlights for increased visibility for nighttime snow removal

Convenient, handle-mounted chute adjustment

Quick-fold handle for compact storage

