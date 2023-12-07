Samsung’s 200MB/s 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD returns to Black Friday price at $25

While we are still tracking the 512GB model down at $45, Amazon has now brought back its Black Friday pricing on the Samsung 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD card. This one carries a regular price of $35 and has more recently been in the $30 range, but you can now score it for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked on this model, making now a great time to land one for yourself or a lucky someone over the holidays. Samsung launched its flagship PRO Ultimate lineup earlier this year as the fastest options in its popular stable of microSD cards with speeds up to 200MB/s. Alongside wide compatibility with smartphones, drones, gaming consoles, and more, it ships with a 10-year warranty and protection against the elements. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

More Samsung microSD deals:

While we are talking storage, be sure to scope out the brand new OWC 1M2 portable SSD system that launched today. This DIY setup allows you to pop just about any NVMe SSD you might already have inside the all-metal USB4/Thunderbolt 4 enclosure, and it is now available for purchase. Scope out the details right here.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

The PRO Ultimate microSD makes it easy to complete each task; Spend more time creating and less time saving with read & write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s—bringing you faster loading and 4K UHD video capture. Whether you’re using a phone or a gaming console*, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for extensive compatibility; It’s a true team player when it comes to heavy-duty application usage or file-saving.

