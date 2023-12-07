Samsung’s 200MB/s 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD returns to Black Friday price at $25

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $35 $25
Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card

While we are still tracking the 512GB model down at $45, Amazon has now brought back its Black Friday pricing on the Samsung 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD card. This one carries a regular price of $35 and has more recently been in the $30 range, but you can now score it for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked on this model, making now a great time to land one for yourself or a lucky someone over the holidays. Samsung launched its flagship PRO Ultimate lineup earlier this year as the fastest options in its popular stable of microSD cards with speeds up to 200MB/s. Alongside wide compatibility with smartphones, drones, gaming consoles, and more, it ships with a 10-year warranty and protection against the elements. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more. 

More Samsung microSD deals:

While we are talking storage, be sure to scope out the brand new OWC 1M2 portable SSD system that launched today. This DIY setup allows you to pop just about any NVMe SSD you might already have inside the all-metal USB4/Thunderbolt 4 enclosure, and it is now available for purchase. Scope out the details right here

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

The PRO Ultimate microSD makes it easy to complete each task; Spend more time creating and less time saving with read & write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s—bringing you faster loading and 4K UHD video capture. Whether you’re using a phone or a gaming console*, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for extensive compatibility; It’s a true team player when it comes to heavy-duty application usage or file-saving. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android game and app deals: Machinarium, Zenge, Little ...
Google Pixel 7 Pro is an even better value with $460 di...
Satechi launches new 2.5Gb Ethernet adapter alongside p...
Save up to 59% on non-fiction paperbacks and hardcovers...
Be ready for flu season with iHealth’s Non-Contac...
Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe s...
Inspire your kids through play with Makeblock’s C...
New meross smart plug mini with Matter lands at $12 Ama...
Load more...
Show More Comments