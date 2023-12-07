OWC launches its fastest portable SSD yet with the new heatsink-equipped 3,151MB/s 1M2

Today, OWC is launching its fastest portable SSD system yet. The launch of the new Express 1M2 also marks the first of its kind from the brand, delivering a DIY solution for USB4-equipped Macs and PCs in the form of the “fastest single blade NVMe OWC has ever offered.” Much like its solid metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD and its 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock that’s built like a tank, it features a solid metal design and can be loaded up with range of internal SSD solutions from the brand or to repurpose the drives you might already have laying around. Head below for more details.

OWC’s fastest portable SSD system launches today

OWC’s fastest portable SSD system was built “intentionally for USB4 and Thunderbolt interfaces to unlock new performance heights.” The brand says it can reach “real-world speeds up to 3,151MB/s,” and after testing out the Envoy PRO previously, we are leaning towards that actually being the case.

The Express 1M2, if you haven’t guessed it already, is an enclosure complete with USB4 and Thunderbolt performance. It gives users the “freedom of flexibility” to load it up with OWC’s high-performance Aura SSDs or their own 2230, 2242, or 2280-sized NVMe M.2 SSDs. OWC says the Express 1M2 is the “perfect solution for repurposing drives you already have or expanding storage for files and backups.”

While it is designed for “today’s and tomorrow’s USB4-equipped Macs and PCs,” it is also made to work with USB 3.2, USB 2, and Thunderbolt 3 gear with a future-proof setup for folks who haven;t upgraded to USB4/Thunderbolt 4.

Here’s some details from the brand on the setup used to actually achieve the “real-world speeds” up to 3,151 MB/s:

3151MB/s performance based on testing an 8.0TB OWC Aura Ultra IV equipped Express 1M2 connected to a 14-inch 2023 MacBook Pro (Mac14,5) with 32GB RAM and Apple M2 Max running AJA System Test (4K-Full resolution, 64GB file size, 16bit RGBA codec, single file test).



It is once again looking beyond some of the cheaper materials found on SSD enclosures like this in favor of a solid aluminum heat sink design as well:

…unlike low-cost snap-together enclosures – properly dissipates heat to ensure throttle-free consistent maximum performance. The Express 1M2 can work cross-platform with Macs and PCs using OWC’s MacDrive software.

Again, if it’s anything like the brand’s previous gear we have tested out, it’s most likely built like a tank.

Update: We will update this post with purchase link once they are avialble – it should be any time now

OWC’s fastest portable SSD system, the new Express 1M2, is available empty without an SSD at $119.99 and goes up from there pre-loaded with 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB capacities.

