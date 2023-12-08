Chefman InstaCoffee Max Lift+ single-serve brewer hits new low at $30 (Reg. up to $50)

For folks looking for a simple single-serve machine, the Chefman options can be a notable alternative to Keurig brewers that will save you some cash. And we are now tracking a new all-time low on the Chefman InstaCoffee Max Lift+ K-Cup machine at $29.95 shipped after your clip the on-page coupon via Amazon. Regularly $50, this model landed on Amazon a couple months ago and is now up to 40% off. This deal comes in well below any other Keurig machine you’ll find out there, and that includes the doorbuster offers we tracked last month, to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Its relatively compact form-factor supports both K-Cup coffee pods and your ground beans of choice by way of the included filter – something you have to pay separately for on almost all Keurig brewers anywhere near this price. It also features an adjustable mug lift to both mitigate splashes while brewing and to accommodate your on-the-go tumbler. Head below for more details.

Well, you certainly won’t find a Keurig brewer at a price like this, but you’ll also be hard-pressed to find anything this low from a brand you’ve heard of. There are some no-name options on Amazon that come in a few bucks less, but it’s hard to recommend those over the Chefman above.

If you are after a bigger name brand though, Instant’s Solo Coffee Maker is nearly 50% off right now. And taking it up from there, the Breville stainless steel espresso machines are still seeing some notable holiday deals at up to $300 off the going rates with all of the details waiting for you right here. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Chefman InstaCoffee Max Lift+ K-Cup machine features:

Brew up to 14 ounces of coffee in as little as 3 minutes with the touch of a button. Get your morning cup in record time! This small coffee maker can use K-Cups for when you’re in a rush or ground coffee with our included, reusable filter. Our K Cup coffee maker brews between 6-14 oz of coffee. Ideal for a small boost of energy, or your morning wake-up call. The single serve machine has an adjustable cup lift that can fit up to a 16 oz travel mug and prevents splatter while brewing.

