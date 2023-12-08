Samsung’s 120Hz 75-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV now over $1,000 off at $1,998, more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 75-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV down at $1,997.99 shipped. Regularly $3,000 and currently on sale for $2,000 at Best Buy, today’s offer is over $1,000 off and the lowest price we can find. This deal is also on par with what we tracked for Black Friday this year. Complete with a design that blends right in with your home decor, this is a 120Hz 4K smart TV that doubles as a digital picture frame to display photography and works of art in between TV shows and movies. It features Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support alongside HDR 10+, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. You’ll find more details below and in our launch coverage.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories display what you love on The Frame, the picture frame like TV. See everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

