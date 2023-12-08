Samsung’s 120Hz 75-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV now over $1,000 off at $1,998, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVSamsungHome Theater
$1,000 off $1,998

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 75-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV down at $1,997.99 shipped. Regularly $3,000 and currently on sale for $2,000 at Best Buy, today’s offer is over $1,000 off and the lowest price we can find. This deal is also on par with what we tracked for Black Friday this year. Complete with a design that blends right in with your home decor, this is a 120Hz 4K smart TV that doubles as a digital picture frame to display photography and works of art in between TV shows and movies. It features Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support alongside HDR 10+, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. You’ll find more details below and in our launch coverage.

If a more traditional display will do the trick for you, it’s worth taking a look at the holiday deals now live on Amazon’s in-house smart TV models:

For folks looking to upgrade an existing display, we are also still tracking a notable price drop on Google’s latest Chromecast streamers as well as Roku Ultra. The latter of which delivers AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control alongside Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content at a new all-time low right now. Scope out the details right here

Samsung 75-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories display what you love on The Frame, the picture frame like TV. See everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Samsung Home Theater

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: SANDMARC’s metal and leather iPhone 15 ca...
Android game and app deals: Heroes of Flatlandia, Burge...
You’ll definitely want to catch these six new Pok...
Sonos holiday sale delivers smart soundbars, speakers, ...
Twelve South takes 20% off for 9to5 readers: HiRise 3 D...
Holiday Gift Guide for Him: Fashion finds he will love ...
DJI Avata Explorer FPV drone combo returns to Black Fri...
Linkind’s multi-color Matter smart bulbs up to 30...
Load more...
Show More Comments