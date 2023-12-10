Jabra’s latest Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 earbuds fall to all-time lows at $50 off

Best Buy is now offering the second-ever discount on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds. Dropping down to $149.99 shipped in several styles, the savings today kick off from the usual $200 price tag. Also matched over at Amazon. Having just launched back in August, you can now lock-in the second discount and a new all-time low at $50 off. It’s an extra $30 below our previous September mention, too. Jabra’s latest flagship earbuds arrive with a fitness-oriented approach that earns the Elite 8 buds the Active naming scheme. We fully break down what that means below the fold, while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out wind and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything of course comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth for good measure to round out the package.

If you want an even more capable listening experience, the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds are also on sale. Following up Cyber Monday with a drop to a new Amazon low, the usual $250 price tag has given way to a $199.99 sale price. matched at Amazon. This too is $50 off like the Elite 8 Active, and marking a new all-time low at $25 under our previous mention

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a more unique form-factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

More on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds:

Waterproof, sweatproof, dustproof and drop resistant, these Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are built to withstand the extremes. With Jabra ShakeGrip technology, these ear buds won’t fall out. Add dimension & clarity to your audio experience with Spatial Sound, powered by Dolby. With 8hrs of playback & 32hrs of wireless charging in the splashproof case, these Jabra earbuds support your active lifestyle.

