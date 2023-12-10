Meta Quest 2 VR headset falls to $249 with a bonus $50 Amazon gift card ($350 value)

One of the more popular holiday offers is back ahead of Christmas, as Amazon marks down the Meta Quest 2. Sure to be one of the hotter gifts under the tree come the end of the month, the virtual reality headset now sells for $249 shipped. It’s $51 off the usual $300 price tag and matching the all-time low for one of the first times. Plus, now you can score an extra $50 Amazon gift card to bring your savings up to $100. There’s a little redeem box on the listing page you can click, or just apply code META50 at checkout. Back when we first reviewed the headset, we noted that it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” That leap forward still stands today, as this is one of the best values around for virtual reality.

Whether you know it by the Oculus or Meta naming scheme, the Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Among Us VR and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with FaceBook, as well.

The Meta Quest 2 is already far more affordable than its newer Quest 3 counterpart at the full MSRP – let alone a sale price. But if you do want to upgrade to the higher-end experience, the $499 price tag carried by the Quest 3 does improve the experience with higher-resolution displays, a Gen 2 Snapdragon XR2 processor, and an extra 2GB of RAM. If you’re looking for something far more capable, then the latest from Meta is the way to go. But should you just want a more affordable taste of virtual reality, then the discounted Quest 2 is hard to argue with.

Meta/Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

