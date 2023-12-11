Elite Gourmet’s 2-in-1 nonstick panini press doubles as an indoor grill at $16 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet 2-in-1 Nonstick Panini Press and Indoor Grill for $16.49 shipped, after clipping on-page $5.50 off coupon. Down from its more recent $30 price tag, this device spent the first half of the year riding an MSRP plateau, rising by a few dollars just before falling back to this same rate. It wasn’t until August that we began seeing discounts bringing costs down further, with most of them not falling below $25 until Black Friday sales began. Today’s deal comes in as a 27% markdown off the going rate and marking a new all-time low.

Hungry for a sandwich? Or maybe you want some grilled meat or veggies without having to get the outside grill running? With this 2-in-1 device, you’ll be able to make your favorite crispy sandwiches or open it 180 degrees to use as a flat grill-top instead. It offers a 9-inch by 10.5-inch grill plate with 1,000W dual-heating zones for fast and easy meals. For $13.51 more you can even upgrade to a larger 13-inch plate size for extra space. Regardless of what size you opt for, clean-up is quick and easy thanks to its sloped design and non-stick cooking plates, which are removable for more effortless cleaning.

Another equally convenient and versatile device for you kitchen is the Chefman Extra Large Air Fryer and Convection Oven for $120, down from $180. Built with large French doors that allow for easier loading and unloading of food, you’ll have the options to air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie, bake, and keep food warm with its 200-degree to 450-degree temperature range. You’ll receive several accessories along with your purchase that allow its range of cooking capabilities including a rotisserie spit, a spit removal tool, an airfry basket, a wire rack, a baking pan, and a crumb tray.

I’m sure most of you enjoy a nice glass of wine during your meals, and to help with any storage concerns you may have, check out our coverage of NutriChef’s Dual-Zone Wine-Cooling Refrigerators, with multiple capacity options to choose from: 14-bottle, 24-bottle, 28-bottle, or a 34-bottle. If you’re looking for more unique kitchen equipment that doesn’t take a special setup, you can also check out the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven, designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches and can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees with six preset options.

Elite Gourmet Panini Press and Indoor Grill features:

GRILL and PRESS: Hungry for a sandwich? With the Elite Cuisine Panini Press and Grill, you get two appliances in one. The hinge design adjusts to allow you to use as a 180° flat indoor grill or a crispy bread panini sandwich press with just a push of a button.. Cord length : 36 Inches

QUICK and COMPACT: Quick and tasty meals are a cinch to whip up. Perfect for making a quick snack, sandwiches for lunch, or grilling up dinner. The compact size takes up little counter or shelf space making storing your contact grill easy.

LARGE COOKING SURFACE FOR FAST PREP- The 9”x 10. 5” grill plate surface allows for substantial cooking space, no matter what your cooking needs may be. The 1000-watt dual heat zones allow for fast and energy saving cooking times. It’s ideal for grilling and cooking all year round.

EASY CLEAN-UP: The tilt-up design and skid resistant feet ensure that the Press and Grill always stays in position. The non-stick cooking plates and the sloped design ensure that cooking grease drains to the back for easy clean-up. Simply remove the drip tray for effortless cleaning.

Non-stick quickly releases food for a no-fuss quick and easy clean up.

SAFETY TESTED ETL listed 1000 watt/120V of power.

1 YEAR and U. S. based customer support team means you can buy with confidence. The Elite Cuisine Panini Maker includes a Drip Tray and Instruction Manual with Recipes!

