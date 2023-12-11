Hover-1’s Highlander Pro folding electric scooter cruises into new $243 low (60% off)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price to a new all-time low of $242.99 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Folding Scooter for $299.85 shipped. Down from $500, with an MSRP of $600, this scooter has only seen two periods of previous discounts over the course of the year – with costs only dropping up to $60 at a time. Today’s deal is a 40% markdown off the going rate – 50% off its MSRP – coming in $4 above the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out its early Black Friday discount by $138. You won’t find this model on Hover-1’s website anymore either, only the base model remains at a $300 listing.

Equipped with a 350W brushless motor and a removable lithium-ion battery, this scooter is able to reach a max speed of 18 MPH with an 18-mile range on a single charge, able to fully recharge in up to six hours when empty. It features both a headlight and taillight with brake light capabilities, 10-inch pneumatic tires, and an LED display that provides in-time speed, battery level, speed mode, scooter maintenance, and high temperature alarm. It also has a foldable design, giving you far more options for storage and transportation when not in use. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a model with farther mileage, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models that have seen further price reductions since Black Friday, like the S2 Pro for $392.34 shipped, down from $710. It has a 500W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 25 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The upgraded S2 MAX extends that range up to 40 miles for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P KickScooter. It carries you up to a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge, sporting a wide array of features like its LED display, 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires, cruise control functionality, and mobile app connectivity through its Bluetooth capabilities. You can also stay informed on the best EV deals by heading over to our Green Deals hub that is updated daily.

Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Folding Scooter features:

POWERFUL ELECTRIC SCOOTER – Ride in style with the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Scooter. Features a 350W brushless motor with plenty of torque to easily get up inclines of up to 10 degrees. 10″ wheels offer a smooth and comfortable ride

FOLDING ELECTRIC SCOOTER – With a 18-mile range, and an exciting 18 MPH top speed, the Highlander Pro Electric Scooter is thrilling to ride. At 32 lbs. and a one-step folding system, it is easy to lift & carry and able to fit in most car trunks

FULL LCD DISPLAY – The Highlander Pro scooter comes with an LCD display that indicates speed mode: Eco, Normal, and Sport mode, speedometer, battery status, all controls together in one place

FUN E-SCOOTER – Air-filled tires offers a comfortable riding experience, while hand operated disc brake and illuminated brake lights ensures safe riding. Whether your commuting or just having fun riding around, this scooter is reliable and an enjoyable experience for all.

WE TAKE SAFETY SERIOUSLY – The LED taillight ensures a safe ride during low-visibility conditions. Electric throttle allows you to have an effortless ride on all flat surfaces while the disk brake provides a safe halt, keeping the scooter stable

