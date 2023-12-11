Segway Ninebot E2 e-scooter travels 15.5 miles for new $302 low, more starting from $325

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E2 Electric KickScooter for $301.79 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, this e-scooter only saw a few discounts during the first 10 months of 2023, with the largest of them dropping costs down around $380 for short-lived sales like October’s Prime Deal Days. With the arrival of November, however, this trend quickly changed, with early discounts bringing costs down to $370, and then further to $340 once Thanksgiving Weekend rolled around. Today’s deal takes this even further, coming in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and marking a new all-time low.

This electric kickscooter comes equipped with a 250W motor with a 450W max output and a 220Wh battery that can push the scooter up to max speeds of 12.4 MPH for 15.5 miles on a single charge. It features most of the basics for Segway’s kickscooter series, with hollow shock-absorbing tires, electronic and manual drum brakes, an LED headlight, and even a rear brake light for safer riding. It also comes with four riding modes, a 2.8-inch LED dashboard for real-time performance metrics and a IPX4 water-resistant rating for peace of mind when riding after its just rained. You can also grab the upgraded E2 Plus model that has an increased maximum speed of 15.5 MPH for $325, after clipping the on-page $25 off coupon.

If you’re looking for Segway options with more commuting distance and speed, Amazon is also offering the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric KickScooter for $480, down from $850. Equipped with a 300W motor and dual-187Wh batteries (combined 374Wh capacity), this model has an increased 28-mile travel range and max speed of 18.6 MPH. It comes with an array of features to make your commutes or joyrides that much more comfortable and smooth, like non-pneumatic tires for less worry of getting a flat, built-in customizable LED lights, a built-in LED headlight, a double-braking system, a slip-resistant baseboard, and you’ll have full control of its settings via the digital display or via the Segway-Ninebot app.

And if these two options still don’t feel like enough, check out the Segway Ninebot F65 KickScooter, with its 400W motor and a 40V battery that can reach a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40.4 miles on a single charge. You can also stay informed on the best EV deals by heading over to our Green Deals hub that is updated daily.

Segway Ninebot E2 Electric KickScooter features:

Enlarged Dashboard: Enjoy a 183 percent larger dashboard for clear viewing of speed and battery information, reducing distractions.

Powerful 250W Brushless Motor: The E2 features a 250W motor (Max. power 450W) with a range of up to 15.5 miles and speed of 12.4 MPH. It’s also IPX4 water-resistant, up to 198lbs weight.

Carefully Crafted for Comfort: Equipped with 8.1-inch inner hollow shock-absorbing tires, Electronic plus Drum Brake, low gravity center pedal, and a rear brake light for a smooth and safe ride.

Reliable and Durable: The Segway E2 boasts an automotive-grade steel frame and has passed a 3000km road test to ensure durability.

Surfing Style Design: Stand out with the Segway E2’s cool surfing-inspired design, featuring smooth curves and vibrant colors.

Product Note: Max speed and range per charge may vary based on factors like rider weight, riding surface, incline, ambient temperature, battery level, and riding style.

