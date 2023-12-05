Segway Ninebot F65 electric kickscooter gives you 40-mile range for new $600 low (Reg. $900)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F65 KickScooter for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $900 price tag, this scooter only saw four spaced out discounts over the first half of the year, with more frequent ups and downs since summer’s end. Today’s deal is a 33% markdown off the going rate to a new all-time low and landing within $1 of the current used pricing as well. It even beats out its Black Friday sales prices by $100, making this a better opportunity to get in on the holiday savings.

The F65 kickscooter comes equipped with a 400W motor and a 40V battery that can reach a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40.4 miles on a single charge, able to handle slopes up to 20%. It features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power to climb hills at the cost of mileage. It also sports a wider footboard for improved comfort alongside 10-inch anti-skid pneumatic tread tires that not only handle shock absorption, but also channel water in order to provide better grip and prevent sideslip. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use, and takes up to 5 hours to fully recharge. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for cheaper alternatives, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models that have seen further price reductions since Black Friday, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. It has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $392.34 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P KickScooter. It carries you up to a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge, sporting a wide array of features like its LED display, 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires, cruise control functionality, and mobile app connectivity through its Bluetooth capabilities. You can also stay informed on the best EV deals by heading over to our Green Deals hub that is updated daily.

Segway Ninebot F65 KickScooter features:

All in One Product: Reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, 40.4 miles range, and a max load of 265lbs. Nominal Power 400W output helping you conquer up to 20% grade slope.

Improved Riding Experience: The 10 inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces.

Comfortable and Safe Ride: Equipped with a front-wheel drum brake system and rear EABS electric brake ensures a safe ride. With a regenerative braking system recycled energy from riding.

Extraordinary Functionality: The Smart Battery Management System ensures battery safety and to notify you of any battery alerts when needed.

With the Quick Folding System, the Segway scooter can be easily folded in 1 second to store in the trunk.

