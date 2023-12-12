Android game and app deals: Front Armies, Devils & Demons, Arrog, and much more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Front Armies-Android apps

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now live down below. Just be sure to check out this deal on Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+/Ultra models that are now on sale and shipping with a keyboard cover thrown in. But for now we are focused on the apps including Front Armies, Anodyne, Devils & Demons, Arrog, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Front Armies features:

Build up your base,
explore the map to gather resources,
research new technologies,
build unique land, sea and air units,
lead your army and conquer!

