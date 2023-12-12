Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+/Ultra include free keyboard covers at up to $200 off

As part of its week-long Discover Winter sale, Amazon is offering some discounts on the latest Galaxy Tab S9 collection. These new Android tablets are the frontrunners for actually going head to head with Apple’s iPad lineup, and three different models are getting in on the savings this week with free keyboard folios bundled in. That’s as much as $200 off the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which includes the S9 Ultra, S9+, and standard S9. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is a headliner at $999.99 shipped for the 256GB capacity, including the keyboard folio to pack in an extra $160 in savings. This is one of the best values so far and an offer that’s made better by the extra Discover Samsung promotions below.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some holiday savings.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the savings today continue over to the Galaxy Tab S9. This smaller table boasts much of the same internal capabilities of its larger + series edition, just centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display. You can also lock-in much of the same promotion, with the 128GB Wi-Fi model at $799.99. This model too includes the bundled keyboard cover, which will automatically apply at checkout to take $140 off the combined $940 value of the package.

And if you’re looking to bring home the iPad killer of all iPad killers, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra clocks in at $1,199.99 with the free keyboard folio. There’s $200 in savings on the bundle for the 256Gb tablet, as well as one of the first overall chances to save. We’ve seen the Galaxy Tab S9/+ on sale quite a few more times than the Ultra model, so today’s discount is a bit more rare for those finally waiting to bring home the flagship release.

No matter which version of the Galaxy Tab S9 series you want, Samsung is throwing in a keyboard which will automatically be added to your cart. The new accessory looks to improve the typing experience of your new tablet, sporting a lightweight design that snaps onto the back of your tablet in order to deliver a physical keyboard and some added protection. It even wraps around the spot where the S Pen snaps onto your tablet, making sure things stay in place when thrown in your bag.

As part of its Discover Samsung Winter sale, the company is also doubling down on trade-in credit. So on top of giving you the added value of the keyboard, you’re also getting upwards of $700 when you send in an existing device. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra locks in that full value with a qualifying device trade-in, while its smaller brothers can see as much as either $650 or $600 taken off the price tag depending on if you’re buying the S9+ or just the standard Tab S9.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ features:

No matter where you take your Tab S9+, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet. Get ready for intense colors, deep contrasts and unbelievable brilliance on a 12.4” Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen**; Plus, Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast. Confidently take your Tab S9+ with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market.

