Bose 2023 QuietComfort wireless ANC headphones now $100 off at $249 (All colors)

While we are still tracking some deals on the new flagship Ultra headphones from the brand, the 2023 model Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are now back down to $249 shipped in all three colorways via Amazon. Regularly $349, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is the same drop we saw on Black Friday returning for a last hurrah ahead of the holidays. They are listed as arriving before Christmas on Amazon at the time of writing. While the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra are now on sale for $379 shipped, or $30 above the Black Friday price, the latest standard issue QuietComfort set is still an entirely compelling solution that come in at a much lower price point. Head below for more details.

The latest QuietComfort wireless headphones feature the brand’s fantastic noise cancellation tech, “sealing you in, eliminating distractions, and letting you dive deep into your own rhythm.” There are a pair of listening modes here, Quiet and Aware, allowing you to “toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control.” You’ll also find 24 hours of battery life alongside a 15-minute quick charge that delivers an additional 2.5 hours of playback. Adjustable EQ, multi-point Bluetooth connectivity to switch between source devices, and “comfortable padded band gently keeps your over ear headphones in place.”

Another compelling set of over-ear headphones we are tracking on sale right now come by way of the Amazon price drop on the Beats Studio Pro. The regularly up to $350 cans are now selling for $180 shipped in all four colorways and you can take a deep dive into the feature set right here. Then swing by our headphones deal hub for even more options to get under the tree this year.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless ANC Headphone features:

Take charge of your music and stride along to the beat. High-fidelity audio and legendary noise cancellation work their magic by sealing you in, eliminating distractions, and letting you dive deep into your own rhythm. Toggle between Quiet and Aware Modes, or create a Custom Mode and adjust outside sound to the moment. The design is iconic and the comfort lasting, while an optional audio cable with an in-line microphone plugs you into sound as bold as you, even without a Bluetooth connection.

