Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones normally sell for $350, but are now down to $180

If you missed out on the Black Friday offer, Amazon is delivering another chance to save on the new Beats Studio Pro headphones. These recently-released over-ears are now down to $179.95 shipped at the retailer, dropping from the usual $350 price tag in the process. This is almost 50% off, and applies to all four styles of the cans. It comes within $10 of the all-time low from back over the Thanksgiving Week savings event, and is the second-best price we’ve seen overall. These are some of our favorite headphones on the market right now, and our hands-on review walks you through just why that’s the case.

The third birthday of AirPods Max was one of the big topics around 9to5 last week, but not just for celebrating the milestone. There’s no denying that Apple’s hi-fi headphones could use a refresh, and while we wait at least there’s the new Beats Studio Pro. These recently-released headphones arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status.

Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking. We found them to be the better buy over AirPods Max in that review we noted above, and I’ve personally been enjoying them myself.

If you’re looking to bring home a true wireless listening experience instead, the new Beats Studio Buds+ were just refreshed with a new Cosmic Silver colorway. If that wasn’t enough to sell you, there’s a $40 discount that drops these new releases to one of the best prices yet at $130. You’re not going to be getting the same kind of noise cancellation that the headphones will deliver, but the company’s latest buds are still some of our favorites for working out and everyday wear.

Beats Studio Pro features:

The Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3, providing increased audio fidelity. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!