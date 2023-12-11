Keurig’s SMART latte coffee maker has returned to its Black Friday price at $150 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering Christmas delivery and the return of its Black Friday price on the Keurig K-Cafe SMART Coffee Maker at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a $100 price drop that comes in at $50 under the current Best Buy sale price. Today’s discount is on par with what we tracked at the end of the month in November for Thanksgiving Week. This model delivers an elevated Keurig single-serve experience that supports coffee, lattes, and cappuccino. Leveraging BrewID tech, the system will recognize “your specific K-Cup pod and customizes brew settings.” It also comes with the 3-speed hot/cold milk frother you see in the image above and connectivity to the Keurig app that “allows you to brew from anywhere, schedule a brew, customize your brew settings, and create and save favorite settings.” More details below.

If a more basic model will do the trick for your single-serve brewer, this ongoing deal we spotted last week on this Chefman InstaCoffee model. Regularly $50, you can bring this one home at $30 shipped right now – it also comes with the filter you’ll need to brew your own ground beans as well.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals to kick off the week, this morning we spotted the 2023 Ninja 8-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven back down at its $180 low, which is $50 off the going rate. And if you need to refresh your water filter pitcher setup, Amazon’s latest Brita sale is still in full swing with up to 47% in savings on pitchers, replacement filters, bottles, and more. Scope out those deals right here.

Keurig K-Cafe SMART Coffee Maker features:

Brew full-flavored coffee and make delicious coffeehouse beverages using any K-Cup pod. WiFi enabled BrewID technology, recognizes your specific K-Cup pod and customizes brew settings. BrewID technology will recommend SIGNATURE BREW settings created by the coffee experts for the most flavorful brew. Personalize your cup with five strength settings (from Balanced to Intense) and six temperature settings (from Warm to Max Hot).

