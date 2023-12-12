PreSonus’ new Eris 4.5-inch Studio Monitor speakers see first Amazon deal today at $249

As part of today’s Lightning deals, Amazon is now offering its very first price drop on the new 2023 model 4.5-inch PreSonus Eris Studio Monitor speaker (single) at $124.50 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a 17% price drop and the lowest we have ever tracked here. You will need to buy two of them (studio monitors are often sold as singles), but this is indeed the best price we have ever tracked and it will only be around for today (or until it sells out). After getting a chance to hear these in action at a press event earlier this year before getting to take a set home to test out, I can confidently say they hit well above their pay grade. They were an easy pick to land in this year’s best gifts for musicians roundup, alongside the rest of the lineup (you’ll find the smaller entry-level models going for $100 for the pair), and you can now score them at the lowest price yet. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned in our hands-on impressions, PreSonus issued some of the most compelling new studio monitors for bedroom producers and content creators this year with its latest Eris lineup. Featuring a sweet new look with subtle blue woofers and fantastic sound quality, I came away throughly impressed with all of the models I had a chance got test out earlier this year. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here.

As we mentioned above, our 2023 edition of the best gifts for musicians and content creators is now live. If the speakers aren’t hitting the spot for you, you’ll find plenty of other options on tap there, just about all of which we have tested out ourselves, from MIDI controllers and keyboards to microphones and accessories. Take a closer look for yourself.

PreSonus Eris Studio features:

Professional studio monitors for music and other audio production.

Superior high-frequency reproduction: 1-inch (25 mm), ultra-low-mass, silk-dome, high-frequency transducer for crystal-clear, natural high end.

Custom-tuned 120˚(H) x 60˚(V) EBM waveguide provides a wide sweet spot for superior stereo imaging.

4.5-inch, woven-composite, low-frequency drivers produce a powerful, accurate, and smooth bass response with extended low end.

55 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response.

Front-firing acoustic port for superior bass-frequency reproduction and optimized, resonance-suppressing internal bracing.

