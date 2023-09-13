Hands-on impressions: Next-generation PreSonus Eris speakers and pro studio monitors debut today

The new lineup of PreSonus Eris speakers and studio monitors are being officially unveiled today. A long-time favorite around here, delivering some serious value for your money in both the casual and home studio spaces, the brand has now unleashed its latest offerings. The new entry-level Eris lineup arrives with a more focused selection of sizes and Bluetooth streaming alongside its latest-generation Eris Studio monitors and the pro-grade, multichannel and Atmos-ready Pro lineup. We have had a chance to give them a run for their more than reasonable price tags over the last few weeks, and you can get a closer look at everything down below.

Next-generation PreSonus Eris speakers and studio monitors have arrived

PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc. [has now unveiled] the new Eris Studio Monitors which offer three distinct tiers that serve creators committed to producing quality audio—essential, Studio and Pro. This tiered offering ensures that any creator, from casual bedroom creators to professional audiophiles working in top of the line studios will be able to utilize this new product line to further their craft. Whether recording, producing, or mixing, Eris studio monitors provide a premium monitoring solution for creators at every level.

At an intimate (and particularly awesome) press event last month, PreSonus gave lucky members of the media a sneak peek at its latest lineup of pro-grade studio monitors and new Eris speaker lineup. Shuttled from room to room through a NYC recording studio, we got a chance to not only see the latest sound makers, but also hear them in action. In short, the brand is once again delivering serious value for the money here, and that applies to both its higher-end studio monitors and the more casual Eris lineup. The former, comes in two flavors – the Pro lineup and the Studio – while the now more focused Eris lineup is getting a complete refresh for 2023.

The starter desktop Eris models start at $99.99, again with both 3.5-inch and 4.5-inch models, and come in well above their pay grade to my ears. Even without one of the brand’s subwoofers attached (sold separately) I came away quite impressed with the overall listening experience and sound quality here. They certainly aren’t going to be able to deliver the same presence and volume as something in the Studio or Pro lineup, but they are also a fraction of the price, and remain a personal favorite in the sub $200 category for me. They also happen to be some of the best-looking models in said category and the latest iterations even more so.

The Pro and Studio grade monitors, while certainly more pricey, actually looked and sounded better than the price might suggest (at least by comparison to the KRKs, Mackies, and Yamahas of the world). As someone who has religiously used KRK studio monitors for well over a decade now, the latest PreSonus models more than give them a run for their money and at a lower price point. They sounded and looked so good, the next time I pull the old credit card out to upgrade my studio monitors, the latest from PreSonus are certainly going to have me thinking twice about spending nearly twice as much on something from the well-known competitors.

This time around, PreSonus has cut down the lineup to a more succinct and frankly less confusing selection of models – to be fair it wasn’t all that confusing before for most, but for the average casual user, the various configurations on the entry-level Eris lineup was mildly cumbersome to navigate.

For the Eris lineup, you’re looking at three different form-factors/woofer sizes (3.5-, 4.5-, and 5-inch) and this time around all of them include Bluetooth capabilities. PreSonus is, however, offering up a particularly affordable 3.5-inch version without Bluetooth for folks that don’t need it:

Eris 3.5

Eris 3.5 BT

Eris 4.5 BT

Eris 5 BT

Eris Sub 8 BT

Now moving up to the pro-grade Eris Studio lineup:

Eris Studio 4

Eris Studio 5

Eris Studio 8

And finally the top-of-the-line Eris Pro – these are particularly fantastic sounding speakers if not more than likely overkill for all but serious professionals working in the multichannel, Atmos-ready, or straight up pro audio mixer worlds (if you ask me):

Eris Pro 6

Eris Pro 8

Eris Pro Sub 10

Hands-in impressions

While I will be working on more hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys features of the models I get to test out down the line, let’s go over some initial hands-on impressions of the entry-level Eris BTs and the Eris Studio monitors.

This is a pretty lineup of speakers. They looked great in the studio environment at the press event, and perhaps even better in my home studio space. The build quality is top notch in the price range, the back-mounted I/O and frequency/volume controls are solid, and the subtle off-blue touches in the woofers are a particular standout for me. No complaints here at all, everything looks, sounds, and works great.

While not a perfect comparison by any means, they sound much more full, precise, bright, and powerful in the low-end by comparison to the 5-inch KRK Rockits I have in my home studio. Yes, we are comparing the mid-range pro 5-inch PreSonus models to the certainly not pro-grade KRKs here, but it’s as close as I can get in my personal studio in the 5-inch category. Did I expect the Eris Studio 5 to sound better than the KRK Rokits I’ve had for years? Yes. But not this much better.

And not for nothing, in comparison to the pro-grade KRK VXT 8-inch set I have here, the PreSonus Eris Studio 5 certainly hold their own. They are, expectedly, a little bit less detailed and nuanced than the much larger and far more pricey VXT 8s, but they sound much better A/B, side by side than I thought they would. My room is probably better suited for a 5-inch studio monitor – frankly most home studio spaces are in my experience – and in my testing, whether for critical listening production, or just casually listening to tunes, I have tended to favor the Eris Studio 5 until it’s time to get obnoxiously loud. While the 5-inchers are never going to get quite as loud as the big fellas, PreSonus’ engineering team has really tuned these things for some serious power – they can get much louder than, again, I would have thought without sounding like they are about to take flight and explode at any minute.

The PreSonus speaker lineup should definitely be on your radar

Push comes to shove, quality audio reproduction to dollars and cents, PreSonus has nailed it once again. The brand’s Eris lineup of entry-level desktop speakers was already my go-to recommendation for folks looking for some serious bass and treble for their buck – I literally convinced a good friend looking for a deal to score a set last year and he loves them. My only regret is that he doesn’t have the new set.

Everything is even better now without reaching any deeper into your pocket.

Its studio monitors were, on the other hand, a pleasant surprise for me, delivering a much more enjoyable level of precision and exciting listening experience than I expected. All-in-all, PreSonus is delivering some of the most compelling speakers on the market right now, hitting well above the price of entry across the entire lineup if you ask me. It might not have the kind of pedigree behind it other brands are lucky enough to leverage for your attention – let’s face it, most folks buy speakers without ever really hearing them – but all of that ought to change.

To my eyes and, more importantly, ears, there’s a ton of speaker for the cash here across the entire lineup. Perhaps not everyone will get a chance to compare studio monitors in a controlled space the way we did before they drop some cash down for a set, but I have a feeling most folks would more than consider the value-packed options from PreSonus if they did. And if it means anything to you, I most definitely am.

It would be nice if we all could experience a scientific-level A/B comparison of all the speakers we could invest in, but frankly (almost) all of us can’t make this happen. We need to make an informed decision based on recommendations, reputation, and what we can afford. And if my opinion counts for anything to you, the PreSonus Eris and pro studio monitors easily land somewhere at the top of the heat.

Seasoned vets might not agree with my assessment here, nor should they, but your average at-home producer, Apple music listener, or aspiring beat maker really should consider it. Brand recognition matters, especially so in the audio business, and what you’re used to – the gear that allows you to do your best work – really counts for something. But so does high-quality audio that doesn’t cost a fortune to attain.

Be sure to check out our hands-on reviews of the brand’s Dynamic USB mic with built-in FX and the particularly affordable AudioBox GO interface as well.

