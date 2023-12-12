Sony’s Glass Sound speaker with candle-like LED design hits $248 (Save $100), more from $40

Amazon is offering the Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound 360 Degrees All Directional Speaker for $248 shipped. Down from its $348 price tag, this speaker has seen its fair share of discounts over the year, with today’s deal coming in as a 29% markdown off the going rate that gives you $100 in savings. This discount is also returning costs down to match its Black Friday pricing as well as our previous mention. The LSPX-S3 sports an eye-catching and conversation-starting design, with its top doubling as a glass lamp that creates a candle-lit ambiance as it fills every corner of the room with 360-degree sound, provided by its built-in 46mm speaker. You’ll be able to easily change the mood of the room using any of its 32 levels of illumination from bright light to delicate flickers just like a candle. It offers an eight-hour battery life on a single charge and utilizes Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing.

More Sony speakers receiving discounts:

Be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the very first discount on the new Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker that offers a 3-channel spatial audio that is bolstered by Soundcore’s algorithm, Wireless Hi-Res certification, AAC LC, and LDAC playback to give you “an ultra-immersive experience.” If you’re looking for a more personal-focused audio device, you can also learn about the new PistonBuds Pro Q30 Wireless Earbuds that released this week, which give you 42dB active noise cancellation for just $50, currently discounted to $40.

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker features:

Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound

Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube

Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode

Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination

Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange

Battery life up to 8 hours

Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing

Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

