Sony’s Glass Sound speaker with candle-like LED design hits $248 (Save $100), more from $40

Amazon is offering the Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound 360 Degrees All Directional Speaker for $248 shipped. Down from its $348 price tag, this speaker has seen its fair share of discounts over the year, with today’s deal coming in as a 29% markdown off the going rate that gives you $100 in savings. This discount is also returning costs down to match its Black Friday pricing as well as our previous mention. The LSPX-S3 sports an eye-catching and conversation-starting design, with its top doubling as a glass lamp that creates a candle-lit ambiance as it fills every corner of the room with 360-degree sound, provided by its built-in 46mm speaker. You’ll be able to easily change the mood of the room using any of its 32 levels of illumination from bright light to delicate flickers just like a candle. It offers an eight-hour battery life on a single charge and utilizes Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing.
More Sony speakers receiving discounts:
- SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS, 16-hour battery: $40 (Reg. $60)
- SRS-XB100, 16-hour battery: $48 (Reg. $60)
- SRS-NB10 Neckband, 20-hour battery: $98 (Reg. $150)
- SRS-XE300, 24-hour battery: $137 (Reg. $200)
- SRS-NS7 Neckband, 12-hour battery: $248 (Reg. $300)
- SRS-XV800, 25-hour battery: $498 (Reg. $650)
Be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the very first discount on the new Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker that offers a 3-channel spatial audio that is bolstered by Soundcore’s algorithm, Wireless Hi-Res certification, AAC LC, and LDAC playback to give you “an ultra-immersive experience.” If you’re looking for a more personal-focused audio device, you can also learn about the new PistonBuds Pro Q30 Wireless Earbuds that released this week, which give you 42dB active noise cancellation for just $50, currently discounted to $40.
