EcoFlow’s RIVER Pro 720Wh portable power station offers 10 ports for all-time $399 low

Amazon is offering the EF ECOFLOW RIVER Pro Portable Power Station for $399 shipped. Down from its $649 price tag, this power station has seen few discounts over the year, with most of them either falling by $30 to $50 increments, or falling only after first rising to or around its list price. Today’s deal comes in as a 39% markdown off the going rate, giving you $250 in savings and returning the price down to the all-time low from 2022. It even beats out EcoFlow’s own website where it is listed at a higher price of $479, an $80 difference. You’ll also find an option to bundle this power station with a 160W solar panel for $699.

The RIVER Pro power station offers up a 720Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 1,440Wh with the addition of an extra battery (sold separately). It can recharge up to 80% in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in four to eight hours with two 110W (220W total) solar panels, or in eight hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. Through the EcoFlow app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and customize power settings. It has 10 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: three ACs, three USB-As, two DCs, one USB-C, and one car port. Head below to read more.

If you’re in need of a larger capacity power station, Amazon is also offering the EF EcoFlow DELTA 2 portable power station for $649, after clipping the on-page $350 off coupon. You’ll get a larger 1,024Wh capacity, expandable up to 3,000Wh, that offers six AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a single car port.

And if you’re looking for a more personal charger for your phone, laptop, and other everyday devices, check out the new Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank and Charger that was just released this week. It provides three USB ports that allow users to fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds of up to 100W, and can recharge in just two hours.

EF EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station features:

[RECHARGE FROM 0-80% WITHIN 1 HOUR]: The patented EcoFlow X-Stream technology enables you to charge the RIVER Pro from 0%-80% within one hour and offers a full charge in just 1.6 hours.

[POWER A WIDE RANGE OF APPLIANCES]: With a built-in 600W inverter, the RIVER Pro can power some devices up to 1800W with the X-Boost mode on, which lets you power about 80% of essential devices like kitchen appliances and DIY tools. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use devices below 1200W for the best product use.

[3 x AC OUTLETS AND 720Wh CAPACITY]: The RIVER Pro can power up to 10 devices simultaneously with multiple outlet options, including 3 pure sine wave AC outlets. Note that the total rated wattage of the AC outlets should be under 600W (surge 1200W). It offers up to 720Wh power and it weighs just 16.8lbs, which makes it a portable power station for adventure on the go.

[24-MONTH Customer Service]: The RIVER Pro portable power station comes with a 24-month 24×7 specialist customer service. In the box: 1x RIVER Pro, 1x AC Charging Cable, 1x Car Charging Cable, 1x DC5521-DC5525 Cable, 1x RIVER Pro User Manual, 1x RIVER Pro Customer Service Card.

