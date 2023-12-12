UGREEN releases new 100W USB-C Nexode 20,000mAh portable power bank [Deal]

UGREEN has launched its new Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank and Charger, ideal for travelling or when you’re away from a power source. Now available for purchase, this device offers three USB ports that allows users to fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds of up to 100W, and can recharge in just two hours.

Designed to support a modern lifestyle

The Nexode 100W portable charger features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W. For example, the USB C1 port is able to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to a 42% battery in just 30 minutes, while an iPhone 15 can reach a 60% battery charge in the same timeframe, which means you’ll deal with less waiting time and get more enjoyment out of your devices.

It boasts a rapid recharge capability through its USB-C1 port, which not only fast charges any connected devices but also provides 65W of efficient charging to the charger itself. When the charger is empty, it only takes two hours to fully recharge it, making it five times faster than standard power banks and eliminating prolonged wait times.

This portable power bank has been designed to support the modern lifestyle, engineered for five to seven days of battery life. Its digital LED screen provides a clear indication of the remaining battery level, giving you an accurate reading of your device’s status with a quick and easy glance. Not just powerful, this power bank and charger is also designed 20% lighter than similar models for portability and to save space without compromising its charging efficiency.

You’ll have all the support you need for a large variety of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and even smaller devices like AirPods, fitness trackers, and smartwatches too.

The Nexode 100W power bank is now available for purchase

The Nexode 100W 20000mAh Portable Power Bank and Charger is now available for purchase with a discounted $63.99 price tag, after clipping the on-page $16 off coupon. There is no telling how long this discount will last before returning to its $79.99 MSRP.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!