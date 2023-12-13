Renogy Phoenix 1000 portable power station has expandable 998Wh capacity at new $650 low

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix 1000 Portable Power Station for $649.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its usual $750 price tag, this power station has seen very few actual discounts since its release at the beginning of the year. The first and only major discount it has seen was back in June when it fell from its original $1,250 listing down to its current going rate. Since then, we’ve only seen trickles of discounts every so often in $10 to $20 increments, with today’s deal coming in as a $100 markdown to the lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Renology’s own website where it is listed at a higher $680.

The Phoenix 1000 offers up a 998Wh capacity with a 1,500W power output that can be expanded up to 1,997Wh with a max 2,700W output by linking two power stations together with a separately sold parallel kit. It is able to recharge from 0 to 80% in just one hour via a standard wall outlet and within 2.5 hours when paired with a Renogy eflex 220W portable solar panel. Its steel construction is designed for maximum impact-resistance, with an EV-grade BMS that monitors the battery temperature in real time to ensure safe operation. It comes with 12 ports to cover all your device and appliance-charging needs: six ACs, three USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one cigarette port. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option for a personal portable power station, Amazon is also offering the Jackery Explorer 500 for $349, down from $530. It offers a 518Wh capacity that can provide a 1,000W max power output and provides seven output ports: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port. The Jackery Explorer 1000 is also seeing a discount from $1,099 to $649, offering a much bigger 1,002Wh capacity and eight ports: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and a car port.

Be sure to check out all of our coverage of the different holiday sales currently happening for various power station brands. Jackery’s Christmas sale is taking up to $1,800 off its line of products, and EF EcoFlow just launched phase 2 of its sales, adding more models to the discounted offerings. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals on more power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, and much more.

Renogy Phoenix 1000 Portable Power Station features:

[Ultra-safe Portable Power] Constructed of SGCC steel for certificated impact-resistance and double fans, the portable power station camping with integrated exclusive cooling system can reduce thermal stress 180 times faster than average portable power stations. The EV-grade BMS provides real-time temperature and voltage monitoring for safe operation and battery lifespan up to 10 years

[1500W Powerful AC Output] The Renogy solar generator for camping delivers a whopping 2100W of power to run up to 12 devices in power outages without the noise or exhaust from fuel-based generators. With 6 AC outlets, a 1500W rated output, and iBoost mode*, this portable generator for camping can efficiently handle power-hungry appliances with loads up to 3000W. *iBoost mode allows Renogy 1000 to run appliances rated up to 3000W at a lower power without causing an electrical overload

[Readily Available Emergency Power] With automatic Standby Power Supply (SPS) mode, you can switch the power of your computer, Wi-Fi routers, and other devices from an AC wall outlet to this solar powered generator in less than 20 milliseconds, helping you stay in business through unexpected power outages

