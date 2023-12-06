Jackery’s early Christmas sale takes up to $1,800 off power stations and kits from $219

As part of its Christmas Sales Event, Amazon is taking up to $1,800 off Jackery’s line of power stations, solar panels, bundle kits, and accessories. One of the most notable deals is the Jackery 2000 Plus Solar Generator with two 200W solar panels for $2,299 shipped, after clipping the on-page $1,000 off coupon. Down from its $3,299 price tag, this bundle has only seen four previous discounts over the course of the year, three of which fell to the same $2,799 rate, while the most recent Black Friday sale saw a lower drop to $2,259. Today’s deal is the second-lowest price we have tracked, amounting to a 30% markdown and still saving you $500 more than the next lowest rate. You’ll find our favorite deals amongst the bunch below.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus offers a 2,042.8Wh capacity that can support up to five expandable batteries (sold separately) that increases its capacity up to 12,000Wh. You can also connect two Explorer 2000 Plus generators and their extra batteries together to further expand up to a whopping 24,000Wh capacity. With a max solar input of 1,200W, this station can be fully charged in up to two hours by connecting it to six SolarSaga 200W panels or via wall outlet (this does not account for any expandable combinations you may be using). You’ll be able to easily manage your new power station through the Jackery app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It also offers 10 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: five ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port.

Jackery early Christmas power station discounts:

Jackery early Christmas bundle kit discounts:

Jackery will be releasing more holiday deals in phases throughout the month, so keep an eye out for future posts. You can browse through the entire early Christmas sale offers here, or head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best discounts for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, and much more.

Jackery 2000 Plus Solar Generator features:

Leaping Performance: With 2042.8Wh gigantic capacity, Jackery 2000 Plus Power Station is capable of powering heavy load devices up to 3000W, satisfying all the power needs of outdoor exploration or home use. It whispers QUIET AT ONLY 30dB in operation, leaving you complete peace of mind.

Prior to Safety: By adopting advanced lithium technology, Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is highly temperature resistant, ensuring cells operate efficiently and safely. The built-in cooling system improves heat dissipation efficiency by 30%. Different types of protection including shock resistance and fire retardancy, offers complete safe charging.

Built to Last: Thanks to Jackery’s innovative ChargeShield fast charge technology, the battery life of Explorer 2000 Plus Power Station is boosted by 50%. Safe LiFePO4 battery with up to 10 years of use extends the lifespan to the great extent. Smart shallow charging mode further enhances efficiency and reliability. Moreover, Jackery offers a 5-year warranty with a superb customer service.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!