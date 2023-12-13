Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches undercut Black Friday from $320

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition 47mm Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. This is $100 off the usual $450 going rate and on top of being one of the first price cuts around, is also a new all-time low. It’s $10 under the previous Thanksgiving Week offer and only the third chance to save. The 43mm version of Bespoke Edition smartwatch clocks in at $319.99 on sale, and drops down by the same $100 from its usual $420 going rate. This, too is a new all-time low that beats the Black Friday discount from last month. Get a full look at the features down below.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

If you want something a bit different strapped to your wrist, the Garmin Venu 3S is on sale right now. It too lands at a new all-time low, so there’s no need to worry about paying anywhere close to full price. The new smartwatch is down to $391 and comes with a robust suite of fitness tracking tech like step monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on naps, and even track your heart rate.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke features:

With Galaxy Watch6 Bespoke Edition, choose your custom style with unique watch faces, stylish bands, and high-end stainless steel materials. Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns

