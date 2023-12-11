Garmin Venu 3S tracks steps, naps, and heart rate with 14-day battery at $391 (Reg. $450)

Amazon is now offering the Garmin Venu 3S Smartwatch for $391.49 shipped. This more compact version of the latest wearable from Garmin arrives at its best price yet following a discount from the usual $450 price tag. It’s $59 off, and beating our previous mention from back on Black Friday by an extra $9. This is only the third chance to save since it first launched back in August, too. We break down what’s new this time around below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Garmin Venu 3S debuts following a 2-year gap since its predecessor first hit the scene. The refreshed build doubles down on its health tracking tech, most notably allowing you to track naps on top of overnight sleep. It’s all part of the new Body Battery feature that can take a comprehensive look at your daily fitness and well-being in order offer advice on feeling rested and recharged. There’s also heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, and 14-day battery life packed into a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. This model is just a tad smaller than the standard Venu 3, but is also more affordable than that one has ever been.

By comparison, you can make out for a lot less cash by going with the previous-generation Garmin Venu 2. This smartwatch has a lot of the same tech as the newer counterpart above, just with a smaller screen, no nap monitoring, and the omission of a few other upgrades. But at $251, you’re also saving quite a bit compared to the original $400 price tag – and even more so with the newer model’s MSRP.

More on the new Garmin Venu 3S

Purpose-built with advanced health and fitness features and the ability to make calls and send texts, Venu 3S is more than just a smartwatch — it’s your personal on-wrist coach there to support your every goal. See your energy levels throughout the day so you’ll know when your body is charged up and ready for activity or drained and needing to recharge with restful sleep. And get even more details and personal insights on how sleep, naps, daily activities and high stress specifically impact your energy.

