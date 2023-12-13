Solid deals land on SanDisk’s 190MB/s Extreme microSD cards: 512GB $33 or 256GB $18

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $32.99 shipped. This model started up at $65 before dropping into the $45 range this summer and then down to $40 in September. Today’s deal comes in at within $1 of the all-time low – a price drop we have only tracked once. This model is one of the more compelling options out there, giving the latest Samsung variants a run for their money with up to 190MB/s speeds and 4K/5K UHD video-ready specs. The UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings you’ll find on this model are also present on the now discounted 256GB variant you’ll find down below as well.

Amazon is also offering a notable price drop on the 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly selling for between $22.50 and as much as $27 over the last few months, this is a new Amazon all-time low. The specs and feature set on the 256GB version are the same as detailed above.

Be sure to check out the new 280MB/s Pro Gold UHS-II microSD cards from Lexar if you’re looking for some serious speed, and then dive in to the ongoing deals we are tracking on the Samsung microSD card lineup. The deals start from $11 Prime shipped across both its PRO Plus and PRO Ultimate models – scope out the details right here.

SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. • Pair with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD to achieve maximum speeds (sold separately), Compatible with microSDHC, microSDXC, microSDHC UHS-I, and microSDXC UHS-I supporting host devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

