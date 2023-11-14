Lexar unveils speedy new 280MB/s Pro Gold UHS-II microSD cards starting from $40

After featuring and going hands-on with Samsung’s top-of-the-line 200MB/s models, today Lexar is announcing its new Professional GOLD microSDXC cards that can reach speeds up to 280MB/s. While the standard issue models ranging from around 130MB/s up to 200MB/s tend to be more than enough for most casual users, Lexar is targeting content creators, filmographers, drone pilots, and action cam enthusiasts with its new speedy Professional GOLD lineup. Now available for purchase starting from $40 shipped, you can get more details and a closer look down below. 

Lexar’s new Professional GOLD microSDXC cards

Today, out of San Jose, California, Lexar is unveiling its latest pro-grade microSD card solutions with some of the faster speeds you’ll find. The new Professional GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Card is described as a “versatile, high-performance card that’s perfect for capturing drone and action camera footage” on top of being ideal for UHS-II portable gaming devices, according to Lexar. 

Features at a glance:

  • Accelerate workflow with transfer speeds up to 75% faster than UHS-I cards
  • Transfer massive amounts of high-res images with read speeds up to 280MB/s
  • V60-rated to capture extended lengths of 4K video with no dropped frames
  • Quickly captures high-quality images with write speeds up to 180MB/s
  • Also ideal for UHS-II portable gaming devices

The new cards deliver read speeds up to 280MB/s to support the transfer of “massive amounts of files” as well as quick game loading. On the write side the equation, they can reach speeds up to 180MB/s while the V60 rating allows them to “capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K video without dropping frames.

For comparison’s sake, the new Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD cards that launched a few months ago clock in with 200MB/s read speeds and 130MB/s write speeds. 

However, you’ll also be paying quite a bit more for the up to 280MB/s action of the new offerings from Lexar. While you can land a 128GB Samsung PRO Ultimate for under $18 or a 256GB for $25 right now on sale, the new Professional GOLD microSDXC cards come in at more than double:

  • Lexar Professional Gold 128GB $40
  • Lexar Professional Gold 256GB $75

