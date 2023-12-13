New Amazon low hits Seagate’s ‘one-of-a-kind’ 7,300MB/s Lightsaber SSD down at $115

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the 1TB Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda Solid-State Drive down at $114.74 shipped. Regularly $160, this is the lowest price we can find at roughly $15 under our previous mention. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also still find the 2TB model marked down to $199.99 shipped – this is indeed matching the Amazon all-time low, but it has been available at this price for a couple months now. Certainly not your average internal SSD, this solution is a great option for Star Wars fans with a see-through PC cases – it features Lightsaber-style lighting and a “one-of-a-kind design” with swappable faceplates (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker). This is otherwise, a PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe Seagate M.2 drive that runs at up to 7,300MB/s. More details below.

Now, you’re clearly paying a bit of a premium for the Jedi lighting, Star Wars theme, and replaceable faceplates. If that’s not of interest, scope out the Samsung 990 PRO instead. You can score this model with an integrated heatsink at $100 shipped and even faster max speeds at up to 7,450MB/s.

On that note, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the Crucial T500 models are worth a look as well. You’ll find 1TB models without the heatsink action starting at $64 shipped as well as 2TB heatsink models down at the new $121.50 Amazon all-time low. Scope these deals out in detail as part of our previous deal coverage.

Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda SSD features:

Features three officially licensed and iconic lightsaber designs—Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. A one-of-kind design lets you swap out which faceplate fits your collection at any moment. Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive. Designed by EKWB, the custom-built heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

