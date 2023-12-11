Crucial’s new 2TB T500 heatsink gaming SSD just hit the $121.50 Amazon low (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD with Heatsink down at $121.49 shipped. Regularly $180, this new release is now up to 33% off and at the lowest price we can find. Today’s price undercuts the previous deal by $4.50 to land at a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be as fast as the Gen5 T700 model, it also a far less pricey endeavor that delivers a more than respectable 7,400MB/s transfer speed. Alongside support for Microsoft DirectStorage for faster load times in-game, this one also features an integrated heatsink to maximize performance during demanding tasks while also making it compatible with PlayStation 5. Head below for more details.

While today’s deal on the heatsink model above is well below the price you would pay on the T500 without one right now, there is cash to be saved with a lighter storage capacity. The 1TB models are now starting from $64 shipped (or $74 with the heatsink) to deliver very similar specs and compatibility for folks who might not need as much storage space.

And while we are talking SSDs, be sure to scope out our coverage of the latest release from OWC. Employing its usual robust all-metal design, its new 1M2 SSD enclosure features USB4/Thunderbolt 4 action capable of reaching speeds as high as 3,151MB/s in a portable form-factor. All of the details you need on the new storage system are waiting right here.

Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 Heatsink SSD features:

Get incredible performance with sequential reads/writes up to 7,400/7,000MB/s and random read/writes up to 1.18M/1.44M IOPs. Heatsink version is easy to install in your PlayStation 5 (non-heatsink option also available). Load games up to 16% faster and get faster texture renders and less CPU utilization with Microsoft DirectStorage. Get up to 42% faster performance in content creation apps, run heavy workloads, and render photos or videos faster.

