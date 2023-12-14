CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB wireless gaming headset falls 45% to new all-time low of $110

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset for $110.49 shipped. Down from its $200 price tag, this headset spent the first seven months of 2023 staying above $150 and even keeping to $200 after late spring. It wasn’t until late summer that we began seeing significant drops from this high pricing, falling to $125 in August just to rise back up by September, and float around above $140 up until now. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $9 and marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with dual 50mm drivers, this headset delivers 7.1 surround sound with a frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz, allowing you to hear where enemies are coming from and respond proactively. It offers a 60-foot wireless range with high-fidelity and ultra-low latency audio thanks to its Slipstream CORSAIR wireless technology, which can be utilized through the USB dongle or a connected 3.5mm or USB cable. It also features a 9.5mm omnidirectional detachable microphone that gives you broadcast-grade low-end response and high bandwidth. The Premium Memory foam ear pads were also designed to support your day-long gameplay sessions by conforming to the shape of your head with a lightweight and pillow-soft headband for total comfort. You can head below to read more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset for $40, down from $60. It comes equipped with high-fidelity drivers that can be customized for your ideal sound experience with a pro-grade parametric EQ. Its 360-degree spatial audio immerses you deeper into your gaming world, letting you hear every step, reload, or vocal cue to give you a leg up on the competition. It comes with a bidirectional noise-cancelling microphone that can silence unwanted background noise by up to 25dB on any platform, giving you crystal-clear communication.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of Logitech’s all new Astro A50 X Gaming Headset, which is currently available for pre-order and allows you to switch between your consoles and PC using HDMI passthrough. You can also head over to our PC gaming hub to stay up-to-date on all the gadgets and gear you need to upgrade your battlestation to professional levels.

CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Experience uncompromising sound quality and immersive 7.1 surround Sound with a matched pair of precisely tuned 50 millimeter high-density neodymium speaker drivers, delivering a frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz – double that of typical gaming headsets.Specific uses for product : Movies and Gaming

Long-lasting Comfort to wear all day with Premium Memory foam ear pads that conform to the shape of your head and a lightweight pillow-soft headband

Connect wirelessly for high-fidelity, ultra-low latency Audio and an exceptional 60ft signal range with hyper-fast Slipstream Corsair Wireless technology. Headphone Sensitivity – 109dB (plus/minus 3dB). Impedance – 32 Ohms at 2. 5 kHz

Make yourself heard with exceptional dynamic range and vocal clarity, thanks to a 9.5 millimeter broadcast-grade, Omnidirectional, high-bandwidth detachable microphone with Excellent low-end response

Built with lightweight, machined aluminum throughout, from the headband to the ear cups, ensuring both maximum comfort and long-term durability

7.1 surround sound not supported with Apple M1 Chip devices.

Compatible with PC,PS4

