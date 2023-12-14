Crucial’s speedy 12,400MB/s Gen5 SSDs now start at $160 shipped

While we are tracking some ongoing deals on the heatsink-equipped models down below, Amazon is also now offering the standard Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive at $237.32 shipped . Originally $340 when it launched earlier this year, it has more recently been fetching closer to $300 and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. While it might not be the now $285 heatsink model, it can still deliver on the break-neck 12,400MB/s speeds and Gen5 architecture. This M.2 drive also supports Microsoft DirectStorage tech to “elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders and reduced load times.” Head below for more deals and details.

If it’s the portable gaming storage you’re after, the WD_BLACK P40 is one of the best and it can carry a whole lot more than just games. Now on sale for $150 shipped, it delivers custom RGB lighting action and a metal-plated design to your setup. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and the latest deal is waiting right here.

Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 12,400/11,800MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance…With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization…Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. (T700 must be installed with a heatsink and access to appropriate airflow)

