Elevation Labs’ waterproof AirTag pet collar mount undercuts Black Friday at $14.50 (27% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonElevationLab
27% off $14.50
TagVault Pet AirTag holder

If you’re on the hunt for a sweet little gift for pet owners or somewhere to safely affix Apple’s location tracker to your own furry friends, today’s deal on Elevation Labs’ TagVault Pet is worth a look. While this might not be the new glow-in-the-dark model, you can score the standard issue TagVault Pet down at $14.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is 27% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also nearly $0.50 below this year’s Black Friday price. This is one AirTag holder that’s meant to last and stand up to rough conditions. Not only is it nearly “indestructible” with a lifetime warranty, but its composite body and CNC machined screws maintain a waterproof seal – the dogs can go swimming with the AirTag inside. It uses self-piercing screws to attach to your dog’s collar with a design that “fits any width dog or cat collar.” Head below for more details. 

If you’re looking to bring that rugged Elevation Lab vibe to an AirTag that isn’t strapped to the pups, you can land its waterproof TagVault Surface down at under $10.50 Prime shipped right now. This one features the same robust build with an optional adhesive backing at 20% off via Amazon right now. 

And while we are on the subject, be sure to check out the details on the brand’s latest AirTag release. Dubbed the “best way to keep AirTag on your car,” the new Elevation Lab magnetic mount can attach to just about any metal surface you might need it to. You’ll also find the first price drops now at the ready with all of the details you need waiting right here

Elevation Labs TagVault Pet features:

  • The most secure & comfortable AirTag dog collar mount.
  • Waterproof, dogs can swim with it.
  • Fits any width dog or cat collar (or harness).
  • Doesn’t dangle: Our original thru-collar design uses self-piercing screws to go through any collar up to 0.20″/5mm (Which is 99% of collars. Some leather collars are too thick). Recommended for pets over about 10 lbs. Patents pending.
  • Lifetime Guarantee – Contact us with any issues, we will make it right. Ultra-strong composite body, CNC machined screws (loctite prevents screws from vibrating out, do NOT overtighten). Unbreakable ballistic Nylon6 polyamide backplate.

