Elevation Lab illuminates your pups with new glow in the dark waterproof AirTag holder

A new glow in the dark AirTag mount from Elevation Lab has arrived. The brand’s TagVault lineup is easily among the best options out there for securing your Apple AirTag item trackers no matter what you might be doing with them. From the original keychain model to adhesive variants and the wallet card, they are some of our favorite options on the market, and its latest is looking to ensure your furry friends are highly-visible in the dark. Head below for more and a closer look at the new glow in the dark AirTag mount from Elevation Lab.

New glow in the dark AirTag mount from Elevation Lab

The brand’s TagVault lineup delivers a robust and heavy duty home for AirTag trackers featuring waterproof enclosures that are said to be nearly indestructible. With that in mind, the TagVault Pet, designed to attach to just about any collar, seemed like an obvious evolution of the original product (your dogs can swim with it on), and now it’s time for some glow in the dark action.

The latest iteration of the Elevation Lab TagVault Pet is very much the same indestructible enclosure the brand has become known for in the AirTag case space, but this time with a glow in the dark treatment that keeps your pups highly visible when out and about on late night walks or rummaging around at the campsite/lake house in the evening or early morning.

Alongside the extra illumination, here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect from the TagVault Pet for those unfamiliar:

The most secure & comfortable AirTag dog collar mount. (Special Edition: Glow in the Dark)

Waterproof, dogs can swim with it.

Fits any width dog or cat collar (or harness).

Doesn’t dangle: Thru-collar design uses self-piercing screws to go through any collar up to 0.20″/5mm (Which is 99% of collars. Some leather or studded collars are too thick). Recommended for pets over about 10 lbs. Patents pending.

Lifetime Guarantee – Contact us with any issues, we will make it right. Ultra-strong composite body, CNC machined screws (loctite prevents screws from vibrating out, do NOT overtighten).

The only downside we can see from the glow in the dark AirTag mount is that you can’t purchase just one of them. But you will find the 2-pack available right now at $31.96 shipped. The standard issue single without the glowing action sells for $16.

