MEATER’s new 2 Plus Bluetooth meat thermometer can withstand higher temperatures

MEATER created the world’s first smart wireless meat thermometer and has sold to over 39 million customers since. MEATER thermometers are 100% wire-free, equipped with dual temperature sensors, stainless steel, water resistant, and easy to clean. Not to mention the innovative app that walks you through every stage of the cooking process, ensuring consistent and perfect results every time. The brand new MEATER 2 Plus joins their team of elite smart thermometers with enhanced features and functionality. Head below to find out more about this premium product.

The MEATER 2 Plus continues pushing culinary boundaries

The MEATER 2 Plus may look similar to The Original MEATER and the MEATER Plus, but the team at MEATER has pushed the boundaries of kitchen technology yet again. Once you have paired the smart thermometer with the user-friendly app, you simply place the MEATER 2 Plus into your choice of protein and select your desired settings in the app. Now you can grill, smoke, bake, sear, deep fry, air fry, or sous vide your meat while the app tracks the internal temperature. The app will alert you when it’s time to remove the meat from the heat and it will track the necessary resting time seamlessly. Compared to older models, the new 2 Plus has a higher temperature threshold, extended wireless range, additional sensors, faster charging, and a slimmer yet more robust design. You can read more about those features below.

Here are more details from MEATER on the new features, advancements, and upgrades:

PRECISION MONITORING – Five internal high-resolution temperature sensors and one ambient sensor ensure the accurate core temperature is read every time, reducing human error in probe placement. Each unit comes with a Certificate of Calibration.

DIRECT OPEN FLAME HIGH-HEAT GRILLING – A full metal probe plus a stainless steel ambient end, this provides an incredibly high ambient temperature max of 932°F (500°C), and an internal temperature max of 221°F (105°C). This is higher than every other smart thermometer on the market.

ENHANCED WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY – A patented high-performance antenna plus an optimized RF design allows this thermometer to operate in extreme heat at an extended wireless range. It is equipped with an impressive Bluetooth 5 Coded PHY.

FAST CHARGING – Charging up to 50% in just 15 minutes, the probe can be ready for a 12-hour cook in no time. After its first charge, the probe can be placed back in the charger, and the single AAA battery can keep the probe charged for up to 2 years. Twice as long as its predecessor.

PREMIUM CRAFTSMANSHIP – The MEATER 2 Plus features a full metal, stainless-steel design. It’s 30% slimmer and even more robust than earlier models. The probe is waterproof and can be used in sous vide, deep frying, and is dishwasher safe.

Pricing and availability

Have no fear; the MEATER 2 Plus is available for purchase right now on MEATER’s website. For $119.95, you’ll be creating a perfectly cooked steak or Christmas feast in no time at all.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Cutting-edge technology, enhanced connectivity, precision monitoring, upgraded craftsmanship, and a more durable design make the MEATER 2 Plus hard to ignore. The new features of the MEATER 2 Plus excite someone like me who is notorious for over-cooking the most basic cut of meat. MEATER also unveiled a groundbreaking addition to its MEATER app: MEATER Master Class™. This new offering is essential for any home cook wanting to improve their confidence in the kitchen significantly. The MEATER 2 Plus is available today for $119.95 and can slide perfectly into a stocking this Holiday season.

