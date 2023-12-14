Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ Android tablets now start from $400 (Reg. $450)

Samsung’s winter Discover sale is marching on with some discounts rolling out today on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Right now, the 128GB model lands at $399.99 shipped. It’s $50 off the usual $450 going rate and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price cut yet and one of the first chances to save. Samsung just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Alongside the base model on sale above, there’s also a chance to save on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Amazon offers the higher-end tablet for $549.99, down from its usual $600 price tag. This is $50 off and comes within $1 of our previous mention. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers everything you’ll find on the standard S9 FE above, just with a larger 12.4-inch display. There’s also added RAM to help you saturate the screen with all of the extra multitasking power. Samsung also includes an extra 8MP ultra-wide camera on the FE+ model above that is lacking on the base configuration.

If you’re looking for an even higher-end Android tablet experience, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+/Ultra lineup is now marked down and includes free keyboard covers at up to $200 off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. An IP68 rating makes Galaxy Tab S9 FE one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. It’s built to last wherever you use it, making it a great choice for first-time tablet buyers

