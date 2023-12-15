KeySmart iPro provides Apple Find My tracking to your keyring down at $40 shipped

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its iPro Apple Find My key organizer at $39.99 shipped. This model started out at $80 when it launched in late 2022 and now carries a regular $50 price tag. Today’s deal is matching the second-best price we have tracked, having only been beaten out by the limited Black Friday offer and a couple holiday discounts for a few bucks less. Alongside the ability to neatly stow your keys, it also leverages item tracking capabilities “with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map.” The internal rechargeable lithium battery runs for roughly 30 days at a time, while the actual housing unit carries up to 14 keys with a place to attach your entry or car fob, not to mention an integrated integrated LED flashlight. Head below for more details and early Black Friday KeySmart deals.

More KeySmart deals:

More recently, KeySmart has taken its Apple Find My prowess to the wallet card tracker space to ensure you never misplace your cash and cards. You can get a complete breakdown of the new SmartCard in our launch coverage and be sure to scope out the recently-released Apple Find My MagSafe wallet and passport holder we featured from Journey – both models are now available at 20% off.

KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer features:

The KeySmart iPro key holder is the ultimate solution for anyone who is tired of misplacing their keys. The compact key holder is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Find My App, giving you access to Apple Find My network to help you find your missing keys. Say goodbye to the frustration of misplacing your keys and embrace the peace of mind that comes with owning the KeySmart iPro key finder. The KeySmart iPro is a smart solution for keeping your keys organized and easy to find. With the FindMy app, you can make your keys play a tune to locate them quickly. And if you misplace your phone, simply press the button on the KeySmart iPro to make it ring, even on silent mode. Stay organized and never waste time searching for your essentials again!

