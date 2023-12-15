Optoma’s 1080p short-throw laser projector returns to $1,399 low ($400 off), more from $653

Amazon is offering the Optoma Compact Short-Throw Laser Home Theater and Gaming Projector for $1,399 shipped. Down from its $1,799 price tag, this projector has seen steady discounts since its release in May, averaging one discount every one to two months, with most dropping to the same $1,550 low. While October’s Prime Deal days saw a slightly lower price cut, Black Friday saw an increased markdown to an all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as 22% off the going rate, giving you $400 in savings and returning costs to the lowest prices we’ve tracked to match its Black Friday rate.

This Optoma gaming projector can cast a 120-inch display from only four feet away, making it ideal for smaller spaces. It provides a 1080p resolution “without any downscaling or compression,” with a 300,000:1 contrast ratio for brighter whites, deeper blacks, and rich, cinematic colors. It also features adjustable response times while in game mode, delivering low input lags of 4ms at 1080p and 240Hz, 16ms at 4K and 60Hz, 16ms at 1080p and 60Hz, and 8ms at 1080p and 120Hz. Its laser light technology eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up to 30,000 hours, and it comes with an IPX6 dust resistance rating to ensure optical engine durability.

You’ll also find several variations of this same model at lower rates. Its sibling model offers 300 fewer lumens and has no DuraCore Laser or full 3D support, currently being offered on Amazon for $999 but shares most of the same other features. Likewise, there is an even less powerful model with a 720p resolution that uses a lamp instead of a laser for $653.

You can also check out the recent coverage of the ViewSonic Smart LED 4K Projector, which gives you a 2160p resolution that is cast up to 300 inches in 2,900 lamp-free lumens and comes equipped with dual-20W Harman Kardon speakers for vibrant audio. There’s also the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 1080p Smart Projector, which casts up to 120 inches and comes with Android TV 11.0, built-in Chromecast, autofocus capabilities, and a 2.5-hour battery for out-of-the-house movie nights.

Optoma Compact Short-Throw Projector features:

DEPENDABLE LASER LIGHT SOURCE: DuraCore laser light technology eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up to 30,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation. IPX6 dust resistance rating ensures optical engine durability

SHORT THROW LENS: Experience a 120″ (10 foot) image projected from just 4′ 4″ away. It’s great for smaller spaces and allows for easier installation

1080P HD RESOLUTION: Displays sharp and detailed 1080p (1920×1080) high definition content without downscaling or compression

ENHANCED GAME MODE FOR LIGHTNING FAST RESPONSE TIME: Delivers low input lag of 4ms @ 1080p240Hz, 16ms @ 4K60Hz, 16ms @ 1080p60Hz, and 8ms @ 1080p120Hz

4K HDR INPUT AND 300,000:1 CONTRAST RATIO: HDR10 and HLG support provides rich cinematic color, brighter whites and deeper blacks, and Dynamic Black delivers a stunning 300,000:1 contrast ratio

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!