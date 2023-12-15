Upgrade to TP-Link’s Matter Tapo Smart Plug Minis: 3-pack for $26.50 low or single at $10

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of TP-Link’s Matter-equipped Tapo Smart Plug Minis at $26.71 shipped. This set launched back in March at $50 before dropping down into the $35 range back in August. We featured a notable offer at $30 back in September and you’ll now find a new all-time low at the ready. The single Matter Tapo Smart Plug Mini is currently still matching the all-time low at $9.97, but the 3-pack drops the per plug price down to $8.90 or so. They are designed to work alongside other Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings Matter gear – you can control all of your Matter-supported gear from the same app for simple, unified smart home experience. The 3-pack gives you a chance to spread each of these mini outlets around your space to deliver smart control over whatever is plugged into them. Scheduling, voice commands, timers, and more are all supported here. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, if the 3-pack is overkill for your needs, the single is indeed on sale. You can land one for under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon right now, which is matching the lowest price with at least a few bucks in savings over the typical price tag we have tracked in the latter half of 2023. And at a price like this, it makes for a sweet high-tech stocking stuffer too.

While we are talking smart gear, be sure to scope out the deals we spotted on Aqara’s HomeKit Smart Lock U100 this morning. One of the only options on the market with Apple Home Key support baked in, you can now land one at $50 off the going rate right now. Then head over to our dedicated smart home hub for more price drops still live ahead of the holidays.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices.

