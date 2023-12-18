8Bitdo’s NES-style Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch drops down to $72 shipped today

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a solid price drop on its vintage Nintendo-inspired Switch arcade controller. You can now score the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90, deals at under $80 on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick really don’t surface all too often. Today’s offer delivers a solid 20% in savings that lands on par with our previous mention back in late November. While the design is heavily inspired by the old NES gamepads, it is compatible with both Switch and Windows machines. 8Bitdo has loaded it up with customizable controls alongside a universal mounting plate for swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks (optional) as well as both wired and wireless connectivity (Bluetooth, 2.4GHz receiver, or USB-C). More details below. 

If you’re not sold on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick and its design, save some cash and go with the HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini. This option is now selling $43 shipped and is specifically made for Nintendo Switch with a classic button layout and the officially licensed treatment. 

As far as Nintendo Switch software deals go, this morning’s roundup is a great place to start. Alongside all of the PlayStation and Xbox titles, you’ll find a host of Nintendo Switch games including everything from Sonic Superstars, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Persona 5 Tactica, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, Super Mario Maker 2, and more. Scope them out for yourself right here

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

  • Compatible with Switch, Windows.
  • Supports ultimate software – customize button mapping and create macros
  • Dynamic button layout – button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually
  • Ultra-moddable arcade stick – Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks
  • Wireless bluetooth, 2.4G/ included wireless 2.4G receiver & wired support with included usb-c cable

