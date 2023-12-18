Today’s best game deals: Avatar Frontiers of Pandora $50, Sonic Superstars, Armored Core VI, more

Update: The price has now jumped up $10 at Best Buy on Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.
We are now tracking the first price drops on Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Best Buy is offering the standard version for
$39.99 $49.99 shipped while Amazon has the Limited Edition with bonus in-game content down at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, today’s deals are up to $30 or 42% off the going rates to deliver the best prices we have tracked yet. This is Ubisoft’s latest take on the Avatar universe where players become Na’vi to soar through the skies on “your own personal banshee” and fight off the dangers of Pandora – “Reconnect with your lost heritage and discover what it truly means to be Na’vi as you join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Tactica $40 (Reg. $60)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy SEGA game sale from $15
- Sonic, Samba de Amigo, Persona, more
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- With the included Mythological Pack
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
Score Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OLED Switch bundles, more
Personalized Nintendo yearly recap now live!
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe $60 (Reg. $80)
- Forza Motorsport $49 (Reg. $70
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered pre-order $50
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. up to $60)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
- Sonic, Samba de Amigo, Persona, more
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members only
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!