Today’s best game deals: Avatar Frontiers of Pandora $50, Sonic Superstars, Armored Core VI, more

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Update: The price has now jumped up $10 at Best Buy on Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

We are now tracking the first price drops on Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Best Buy is offering the standard version for $39.99 $49.99 shipped while Amazon has the Limited Edition with bonus in-game content down at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, today’s deals are up to $30 or 42% off the going rates to deliver the best prices we have tracked yet. This is Ubisoft’s latest take on the Avatar universe where players become Na’vi to soar through the skies on “your own personal banshee” and fight off the dangers of Pandora – “Reconnect with your lost heritage and discover what it truly means to be Na’vi as you join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

Nintendo Switch game deals

Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

Score Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OLED Switch bundles, more

Personalized Nintendo yearly recap now live!

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

