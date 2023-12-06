Score a Blink Mini indoor smart cam for just $20 today, plus more up to 50% off

Amazon has now brought back much of its Blink smart home Black Friday deals with up to 50% in savings. First up, we have the Blink Mini indoor smart camera for just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is a solid 43% price drop and the lowest we can find. This is matching the Black Friday offer this year and a great time to update your smart home security setup. This 2022 release provides a compelling indoor smart camera solution, especially at a price like this, delivering 1080p feeds to your smart devices alongside motion detection and two-way audio. Compatibility with Alexa gear for voice commands is in place alongside the ability to serve up notifications to your smartphone “whenever motion is detected” and you can “customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.” Head below for more details and additional Blink smart home deals.

More Blink smart home deals:

Then swing by our dedicated hub for even more smart home gear including a hands-on look at the Philips Hue Festavia smart lights, this deal on the Eve MotionBlinds, and notable holiday pricing on Govee’s smart multi-color Glide wall light kits.

Blink Mini indoor smart camera features:

Monitor the inside of your home day and night with our 1080P HD indoor plug-in smart security camera with motion detection and two-way audio.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home from your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

Use Mini as an indoor plug-in chime for Blink Video Doorbell. Hear a real-time alert from Mini when someone presses your Video Doorbell.

Choose to save and share clips with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 (sold separately).

Set up in minutes — plug in the camera, connect it to wifi, and follow the instructions in the free Blink Home Monitor app.

