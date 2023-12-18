Schwinn Marshall Hybrid e-bike cruises back to Black Friday price at $765 low (Reg. $1,400)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike with a step-over frame for $765 shipped. Down from $900, with a $1,400 price tag, this hybrid e-bike has only seen a handful of discounts over the year, with one falling from its MSRP to just under $1,200, and the rest coming in as short-lived discounts over the course of summer and fall. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off its MSRP, giving you $635 in savings off its MSRP and landing as a return to the all-time low from Black Friday.

With an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, this hybrid bike is perfect for commutes, bike trails, or just cruising around with friends. It features a 7-speed twist shifter that offers smooth gear changes paired with mechanical disc brakes for stopping power in all weather types. Its battery also has integrated LED lights on either side, as well as both head and taillights so that you’ll be seen in low-to-no-light rides.

You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the latest deals on other e-bike brands, with many still offering holiday discounts. Aventon’s holiday sales are taking up to $600 off its line of e-bikes, with Blix offering similar holiday discounts on its models and bundle packages. Denago e-bikes are still receiving up to $500 off discounts, Electric Bike Co. is still offering up to $400 off e-bike models, and Priority is still taking 15% off its lineup by using a promo code.

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike features:

Hybrid ebike, 18 inch aluminum frame, perfect ebike for commutes, bike trails, or meeting friends, 27.5-inch wheel fit riders 5’8” to 6’4” inches tall

Integrated downtube (288-watt) battery can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, includes charging cable, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

250-watt hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides a quiet boost to accelerate up to 20mph with the throttle, tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849

7-speed twist shifter offers smooth gear changes, mechanical disc brakes deliver all weather stopping power and alloy double wall rims with lightweight durability with 2.3-inch wide tires

Integrated LED lights on the battery, head and taillights are sleek and help others see you on low light rides.

