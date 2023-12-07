Denago’s City 1 e-bike leads holiday sales with 28 MPH speed for 60 miles for $999 (Reg. $1,299)

Denago e-bikes has launched its Holiday sale, taking up to $500 off a selection of its e-bike models through the rest of the year. Leading the group is the City 1 Commuter e-bike for $999. Down from its usual $1,299 price tag, this deal amounts to 23% off the going rate, bringing costs down among the lowest we have tracked. You’ll find two specific designs here, a step-thru model and a high-step model, both of which are back to back at the same discounted rate and offering a variety of bold color schemes.

The City 1 Step-Thru is equipped with a 650W rear-hub motor and a 48V battery that propels the bike to top speeds of 28 MPH. It features five levels of pedal assistance and a travel range of up to 60 miles on a single charge – 30 miles when using the throttle alone. It comes with a variety of accessories tailored to make your ride as effortlessly comfortable as possible like the wide padded seat, puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic disc brakes, and an LCD display that gives you all the information you will need during your journey.

The biggest discount of this sale is the Commute 1 High-Step e-bike for $1,299, receiving $500 off its $1,799 price tag. It comes with the title of “best city commuter e-bike” given by EBR, able to reach 28 MPH using its pedal assistance or 20 MPH using just the throttle, with a travel range of up to 60+ miles on a single charge. It comes decked out with an integrated headlight, fenders for both wheels, a rear-mountable storage rack, and a LCD display.

Denago’s Holiday sale will last through the rest of the year, meaning you have a little over three weeks at the time of my writing this to check out these hidden electric gems. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

City 1 Commuter Step-Thru e-bike features:

With a step-thru frame, our City Model 1 eBike features an ultra-low standover height, making it simple to start and stop. Our comfort geometry gives you an upright riding position to easily see your surroundings. The City Model 1 is focused on your riding comfort, with a wide, padded saddle. The adjustable stem can be raised or lowered to put the handlebar in a comfortable position for your body type

