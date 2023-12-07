Electric Bike Co. takes up to $400 off fully customizable e-bikes starting at $1,299

Electric Bike Co. has already begun its holiday sales for the month of December, currently taking up to $400 off a selection of its e-bike models, like the Model Y Purple Pearl e-bike for $1,999 shipped. Down from its usual $2,399 price tag, today’s deal is one of the biggest markdowns amongst the brand’s e-bikes, landing among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. You’ll also find a similar discount on the Model Y Barbie e-bike as well, with other pre-painted e-bikes of the same model remaining at their MSRPs. Keep in mind, this brand is well known for its customization options – even the paint job – meaning prices may change based on how you wish to upgrade your e-bike.

The Model Y e-bike comes with a 750W motor and a 12Ah battery that is able to propel it to top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH for a travel range up to 40 miles on a single charge. It offers five levels of pedal assistance with varying speeds and mileage, with a choice between a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor. It also features puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, fenders, a rear rack and front basket for cargo, and an LCD color display that offers real-time metrics like speed, distance, battery level, pedal assistance levels, and even the outside temperature, with a USB charging port as well.

The cheapest among these holiday offerings is the Model J e-bike (Army Green, Ocean Breeze, Living Coral or Black) starting at $1,299 shipped, with one particular model at a higher $1,399 rate. Sporting a Venice-beach design with a banana seat, it comes equipped with the same 750W motor as well as a 14Ah battery that reaches the same 20 to 28 MPH speeds but with an extended 60 mile range. Also offering five levels of pedal assistance, you’ll receive the same choice for a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor along with a smaller selection of accessories and features: puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port.

As far as we can tell, this sale will continue for as long as supplies last, as we have no indication when the company is planning to end these deals. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Model Y e-bike features:

The Model Y is a classic style utility electric cruiser, built to order, 100% customizable, and arrives fully built. Has the ability to carry extra cargo due to a modified head set so that the basket is attached to the frame and to ensure the riders steering is never compromised. Has the MIK integrated Click System in the rear rack for all cargo additions to fit on seamlessly. Awarded top rated E-Cruiser in USA by (Electric Bike Review 2018 / 2019 / 2020 / 2021 / 2022 / 2023).

