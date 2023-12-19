LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets on sale: E-Wing bundle hits $82, Yavin 4 at $127, Clone helmets $52, more

Nordstrom is offering some of the first chances to save on a collection of new 2023 LEGO Star Wars sets. There’s six creations that are seeing their very first discounts or are marked down to at least new all-time lows thanks to the 25% off sale applied to some of these new debuts. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is one of my favorite sets of the year, with the New Republic E-Wing and Shin Hati Starfighter hitting $82.49. This is 25% off the usual $110 price tag and the only discount we’ve seen so far. I adored the set in our hands-on review, and explain why a bit more below.

This 2-in-1 set includes a pair of starfighters headlined by the New Republic E-Wing which arrives with a white and blue design that is as sleek as we’ve seen from a LEGO ship as of late. Then there’s the more rustic Shin Hati’s Starfighter that really delivers on the World War II fighter plane vibes you’d expect from a space dogfight. To go with the E-Wing, you’re getting the pilot – Captain Porter – as well Morgan Eisbeth. Then there’s also a brightly-colored New Republic Astromech Droid. Over on the Imperial side of things, there’s Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati.

One of the larger Star Wars sets of the year is also on sale today, too. The Yavin 4 Rebel Base was deemed a bit overpriced at launch, but a 25% price cut certainly changes the story. It’s now down to $127.49 from its usual $170 price tag and is a new all-time low. We have seen one other discount, but that was only 10% off at Amazon right back during the August launch.

The 1,067-piece set assembles the Rebel Alliance’s base on Yavin 4 and includes a miniature Y-Wing to sit in the hanger, as well as some other features that make it more for play than display. The 12 included minifigures certainly lean into that, with an assortment of rebel troopers, as well as Luke, Han, and Leia in their ceremonial garb from the end of A New Hope.

Other LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets:

More on the LEGO New Republic E-Wing versus set:

Get ready for a thrilling galactic chase with this LEGO Star Wars New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter building set for ages nine and up. It features two authentically detailed brick-built models of starships from Star Wars: Ahsoka, four LEGO minifigures of popular characters and a New Republic Astromech Droid for creative play. Each starship has an opening minifigure cockpit, two stud shooters and space to store weapons. The E-wing starfighter additionally features a space behind the cockpit for Captain Porter’s droid, plus retractable landing gear

