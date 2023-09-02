Review: LEGO’s New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter excites with unique designs

In our quest to review all of the new LEGO Star Wars sets for September 2023, today we’re taking a hands-on look at the just-released New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter. This kit may have a mouthful of a name, but stacks up to deliver a pair of very unique starfighters that are frankly a treat in the current Star Wars lineup.

Hands-on with the LEGO New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter

As the name would suggest with the LEGO New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter set, this build contains a pair of different models. It stacks up as LEGO set number 75364, and arrives as the second-largest creation from the new LEGO Ahsoka lineup. There’s 1,056 includes pieces, which get split across the two different ships, while clocks in at $109.99.

A closer look at the LEGO New Republic E-Wing

Easily my favorite aspect of the set, the LEGO New Republic E-Wing is also clearly the part of the kit that the designer behind the build put a little more love. The ship headlines the name of the set and you can tell from the priority applies to the finished model. It utilizes a majority of the parts in the set, with six of the kit’s ten included bags going towards this starship in the New Republic fleet.

And oh does that focus deliver an exciting model.

I am a huge lover of LEGO ships, especially those of the Star Wars variety. I have a particular affinity for anything blue, and the accenting on this model fully scratches that itch. But I am getting a bit ahead of myself. The LEGO New Republic E-Wing has a sizable build and a unique one at that. The techniques used to assemble the starfighter is a little reminiscent of the downsized X-Wing that we reviewed back in 2020.

The biggest part of this kit that catches my attention is the actual design, which is largely unlike anything else we’ve seen from the LEGO Star Wars stable as of late. The sloped wings are locked in the fixed position you’d expect from its on-screen appearance in Ahsoka, with some lovely layered brick techniques that go towards an impressive and display-worthy model.

There are some play features though, with retractable landing gear always being a plus. There are three little legs which can fold out of the underside of the ship in order to prop it up and entire the sloped wings hover just above the found. There’s also a hidden storage compartment underneath the seat in the cockpit for the pilot to stow away his blaster. I also adore the Astromench droid slot on the back!

All in all, I really love the LEGO New Republic E-Wing and think it’s a near perfect rendition of the vehicle. It’s incredible to get something that has never made the cut in the past 20+ years of the Star Wars theme, especially considering that the ship has been floating around the Extended Universe of a galaxy far, far away for years before the LEGO Group even made sets from the franchise.

A closer look at the LEGO Shin Hati’s Starfighter

While the New Republic E-Wing may steal the spotlight, that’s only one half of the set. You’re also getting the LEGO Shin Hati’s Starfighter, which is yet another unique model entering the Star Wars collection. It may not have the same amount of bricks as its New Republic counterpart, but the LEGO Group has managed to deliver another vehicle in the same scale.

Just like how the E-Wing stands out from the rest of the LEGO Star Wars collection, so too does Shin Hati’s Starfighter. Honestly, even more so! Both the color scheme and the design itself are unique, with a build that reminds me more of a World War II fighter plane than something that would be cruising the galaxy in Star Wars. Then there’s the paint job, that leans into the ship having seen better days due to some mismatched accenting of orange and gray tiles.

While the ship being a bit less complex than the other model in the set, there are still some play features. There’s even more storage space, with room in the back for Shin Hati’s Lightsaber, as well as a larger section right in front of the cockpit.

You get five minifigures, too

Alongside the two ships in the LEGO New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter set, there’s also five included minifigures. Just like the Ghost and Phantom II set we just reviewed, each of the characters making a cut in this set are exclusive to this particular set. Captain Porter headlines LEGO set number 75364, alongside a New Republic Astromech Droid and Morgan Elsbeth. Each sporting a Lightsaber, the build is completed by Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati.

I particularly love that the LEGO Group is really leaning into this being a versus set and carrying that sentiment over to the minifigs. You get the New Republic E-Wing pilot, as well as his trusty Sweden-colored droid companion, while the other end of the inclusions have Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati for some Sith representation. And then as a bonus, Elsbeth gives us another character that we needed to have somewhere in the LEGO Ahsoka series.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now fully assembled, a pair of starships rests in front of me. It’s the second Versus set that we’ve seen from the LEGO Group this year, and it really looks like the format is here to stay. I am thrilled to hear that, because the LEGO New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter set is just such another great execution. It’s even better than the previous installment from the beginning of the year with the TIE Interceptor and Fang Fighter set.

These style of kits are so fun, delivering some great models with builds that you can piece together with a friend or partner. There’s also a lot of value from having two ships that are meant to battle each other, if you’re one to actually play with your sets instead of just displaying them.

As far as the LEGO New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter set stacks up, the $110 price tag seems very fair to me. However, I will say that it is not as good value as the previous versus set this year, as the new Ahsoka one should be arriving at the same $99.99 price tag as we saw with the starfighter duo from The Mandalorian. I do ultimately find the extra parts and additional minifigure you get this time to make up for the differences in cost.

I am certainly thrilled to have picked it up, and find that the near perfect execution of the E-Wing makes this kit a recommendation from me.

