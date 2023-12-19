UGREEN’s Nexode 145W 25,000mAh power bank with 100W USB-C hits $85 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the UGREEN Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank for $85.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Down from its usual $150 price tag, this charger has only seen four previous discounts since its release back in June, three of which occurred by the time fall arrived with the most recent discount happening during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal is a combined 43% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low. With its large 25,000mAh capacity, this power bank and portable charger can handle charging up to three devices at once with its three output options. It offers one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes. The device itself can fully recharge in up to two hours, accomplishing this while simultaneously fast charging your devices at the same time. Head below to read more.

You’ll also find the UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger available for $140, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. It sports a 4-in-1 design housed within a squared off cylindrical form-factor, with dual USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 15W MagSafe charger. It comes compatible with iPhones 12 to 15 series, as well as most laptop and tablet models – for example, it can top off your smartphone and still have leftover juice to cover a MacBook Air M2 from 0% to 51% in just 30 min.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the new Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank, which features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W.

UGREEN 145W 25000mAh Power Bank and Charger features:

145W Fast Charging: Equipped with PD3.0,QC3.0, and capable of 145W of fast charging speed! Fully charge a 13″ Macbook Air in 90 minutes.

25000mAh Gigantic Capacity: Ugreen’s portable charge power bank comes with a massive 25,000mAh battery and a total power output of 145W! Completely recharge laptops up to 1.3 times and mobile devices up to 5.6 times.

Two-Way Fast Charging: Easily recharge this 25,000mAh power bank in 2 hours with a 65W PD charger (not included). With our bi-directional technology, fast charge devices while fast recharging this portable charger.

Smart Digital Display: LED digital display shows remaining power bank battery. Know exactly how much power is in portable power bank so you can step out with confidence.

Wide Compatibility: The portable charger is compatible with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2022, Dell XPS 15/13, HP Spectre, iPad Pro, iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus/iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/13/12, Galaxy S23/S22/S21, Switch, DJI Mini 3 Pro,Steam Deck and More. Note: For the first usage after receiving it, please drain the power bank first and then fully recharge it without interruption.

