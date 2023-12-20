Bundle Amazon’s latest Echo Dot Kids and Echo Glow smart lamp at new $28 low (Reg. $90)

As part of its holiday deals, Amazon is now offering wildly low price on its Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids with the Echo Glow smart lamp bundled in at $27.99 shipped. This is a regularly $90 package at 68% off and now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $7 under our previous mention for a new all-time low – it’s the same sale price the speaker is fetching on its own right now. Needless to say, this is particularly deep deal and a great chance to land the kids some sweet tech gifts with shipping still arriving before Christmas at the time of writing. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, the Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen delivers a child-friendly Alexa voice-controlled smart speaker with Bluetooth streaming and dedicated parental controls. You can even choose to transform Alexa’s voice into an owl or dragon just for fun. The included Amazon 2-year worry-free guarantee is in place here as well – Amazon will replace it for free if the kids break it.

The Echo Glow smart lamp pairs nicely with the speaker for voice control over its multicolor action, brightness, timers, and more – “control the Echo Glow multicolor smart lamp with your voice. Pair Echo Glow with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness, set timers and alarms.”

Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen features:

Our most popular and cutest smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). The improved speaker delivers clearer vocals and rich, vibrant sound. Kids can ask Alexa to play music, read a bedtime story, get help with their homework, and more. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. A digital subscription designed for kids aged 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore. On Echo Dot, kids can enjoy kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, fun Morning Routines, and educational Alexa skills. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

