Elevation Lab’s TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder lands in your stocking at just $8 today

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is offering its TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder from $7.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is Lightning deal so it will only be available for today or until discounted stock runs out. Regularly as much as $15 in some colorways, most options sell for between $10 and $12 these days. This deal is matching our previous mention and comes in on par with this year’s Black Friday price. A nice little stocking stuffer for AirTag users, Elevation Lab says this is the “world’s thinnest AirTag wallet holder card insert.” It is constructed from a flexible material with “no additional thickness added to AirTag.” More details below.

While we are big fans of the Elevation Lab AirTag accessories, there are more affordable options out there like this 2-pack of wallet holders for $8 Prime shipped. That’s effectively half the price of the featured offer above, just don’t expect the same level of quality and attention to detail here.

In fact, the Elevation Lab AirTag accessories found their way into our 2023 last-minute gift guide alongside Anker power banks, smart picture frames, and more. Browse through all of it along with the rest of this year’s holiday gift guides while you’re at it. Be sure to check out the brand’s new magnetic AirTag mounts that just recently released – our launch coverage is waiting right here.

Elevation Lab TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder features:

Other Apple AirTag holders are bulky and made from thick hard plastic that stiffens your wallet. TagVault Wallet is the best way to keep AirTag in your wallet. Ultra-thin, no additional thickness added to AirTag. Flexible silicone construction to conform and flex with your wallet. Shorter than a credit card keeping it hidden. And its shape locks inside credit card slots in your wallet. Never lose your wallet again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!