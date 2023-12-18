9to5Toys Gift Guide: Last-minute gifts arriving by Christmas

Over the last few weeks, our team here at 9to5Toys has curated our own gift guides for just about anyone on your holiday shopping gift. But now that the window for actually securing a gift is coming to a close, shoppers hoping to score the perfect gift are still in luck. We’ve all put together a selection of last-minute gifts, all of which are ready to be delivered in time for Christmas. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and easy last-minute gifts.

Last-minute gifts that arrive by Christmas Day

If there’s one gadget I’ve been recommending the most this year, it’s been Anker’s miniature new Nano Power Bank – and it even had a late start with a launch just earlier in the fall. There are two versions available; one for iPhone 15 with USB-C, and one for iPhone 14 and older with a Lightning connector. Both of them share the same compact design that won over a spot in just about everyday carry setup I rock regardless of size.

A 5,000mAh internal battery pairs with a fold out plug in either of the connections noted above in order to plug right into your iPhone. I know this design is nothing new in the world of portable chargers, but Anker’s take is certainly on the more premium side and has proved reliable over the past few months of my own personal usage. The under $30 price tag also means that it’s worthy of the stocking stuffer title, and everyone could always use another little goodie to wrap up right?

Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag mounts and cases

Apple’s AirTag item trackers have once again been among some of the most popular items here at 9to5Toys, and Elevation Lab makes some of the best mounts and cases for them. Making for wonderful stocking stuffers and gifts, or just something for your own collection of AirTags, the Elevation Lab TagVault lineup delivers a host of options for securing your item tracker in a rugged and waterproof housing. From adhesive and keychain-style cases to those specifically geared towards mounting on bicycles, cars, luggage, and more, there’s options here for just about anyone.

The brand recently debuted its first magnetic TagVault mounts, an option it claims is the “best way to keep AirTag on your car.” These mounts are now seeing their first price drop with deals starting from $15 Prime shipped alongside discounts on the 2- and 4-pack.

They feature the same rugged design as the other models in the lineup alongside a waterproof design and an oversized Neodymium magnet that allows it to “mount in seconds” to flat steel or ferrous surfaces (your car, trailers, motorcycles, construction and farm equipment, tool boxes, bike racks, and more). Get a complete breakdown in our launch coverage and check out more of the Elevation Lab TagVault models below:

Protect your car with the Vantrue N2 Pro Dual Dash Cam

For any rideshare drivers or nomadic spirits in your life, the Vantrue N2 Pro Dual Dash Cam makes a thoughtful gift and reliable addition to any vehicle. It comes equipped with dual cameras able to capture 1080p resolution video that is 170-degree wide for front view and 140-degree wide for cabin view – both recorded simultaneously.

It utilizes infrared night vision on both cameras for a clear picture in low-light conditions, even when the passenger cabin is completely dark, which gives your ridesharing loved ones extra protection while they work. It also offers 24-hour motion-activated parking modes to begin recording whenever motion is detected around your vehicle, giving extra peace of mind when outside and away from the vehicle. You can currently find it on Amazon for $139.99 shipped, down from $170 after clipping the on-page $30 coupon.

Terra SodaStream will keep you pleasantly refreshed and hydrated year-round

Available on Amazon for $79.99, the Terra SodaStream is the ideal gift for anyone who loves a La Croix, a bubly, a mocktail, or a cocktail. Why continue to buy canned sparkling and flavored water when you can make your own from home with this sleek design made by SodaStream? You can choose exactly how bubbly you want your water to be and have fun with different flavor choices. The Terra SodeStream is eco- and environmentally-friendly as well as energy efficient, and coming in at $79.99, you can’t beat the price – includes the sparkling water maker, one Co2 cylinder, a dishwasher-safe bottle, and one bottle of bubly flavor drops.

Skylight Picture Frame is the gift that keeps on giving throughout the year

The Skylight Frame is a touchscreen digital picture frame that would be a fantastic gift idea for anyone on your list. This frame allows you to share photos with your loved ones almost instantly, from anywhere in the world. This would be a great option for those of us who are not on social media or those who live far away, so they can still see all of the family pictures and videos as well. The set-up of the frame is less than a minute and you can use it without the use of Wi-Fi. It’s currently on Amazon and Target, however Target currently has it marked down to $120 (Reg. $160) and you can choose from a white, silver, gold, or black frame option. Plus, you can also choose from a 10- or 15-inch screen option.

